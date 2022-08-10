ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Talks: 2022 Festival Season in the Ark-La-Tex and More

Jeff and Darlene discuss the many upcoming festivals and events planned for fall of 2022. If you have a topic you would like to discuss and reach thousands as a guest, just contact texarkanatalks@gmail.com. The Hope Watermelon Festival, Pioneer Days, The Downtown Carnival, The Four States Rodeo, there is a...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Help Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day August 21

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, by encouraging them to stay active and strong in our Texarkana community and surrounding areas. “One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said...
Eagle 106.3

Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14

Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
MAUD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
PITTSBURG, TX
txktoday.com

Texarkana ISD Board Approves $189 Million Bond Proposal

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — During a special called meeting on Thursday, August 11, The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election for November 8, 2022. The proposal was developed by a Long Range Planning Committee of 39 community members from across the district, including parents, community and business leaders, representatives from civic organizations and elected officials. Their primary task was to develop and present to the Board of Trustees a long-term Master Facilities Plan that included a recommendation for implementation.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

