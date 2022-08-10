Read full article on original website
Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook. Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.
ND Knows This For Sure – Watch Bison On TV, Not 4 Feet Away
So I couldn't resist saying a couple of things I'm sure ALL of us out here in North Dakota is well aware of. First, let me ask you just a few questions. Have you ever been to a demolition derby in person? Those cars average about 3,300 pounds each, and they are traveling at around 10-15 mph, right? So would you, or have you ever jumped out of the grandstands to get within 3-4 feet of the action? HECK NO, Then why O why would people out there at Yellowstone Park casually walk over with their fancy iPhone cameras and get within 3-4 feet of TWO Bison ( weighing around 2,000 pounds each AND who can run up to 35 miles per hour ) squaring off against each other?
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?
What do we have in common and what are the biggest differences between the two states?
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Let's not pretend we don't all have a morbid sense of curiosity. We watch crime documentaries and gory murder shows while eating our morning fruit loops. We like exploring the unknown, solving mysteries and getting a sense for what's truly out there. We like the adrenaline rush of being scared too. That's why haunted houses are so popular.
North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
On We Go! Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VII
How did ND come up with a city named Buttzville? We also deep dive into Center, Devils Lake, Mountain, Rugby, Cavalier, Minnewaukon, and more!
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 99 people met Wednesday in Mandan for the Missouri River Joint Water Board. The goal of this conference was to understand and pursue benefits of the Missouri River for the state of North Dakota. Attendees performed SWOT analyses, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats...
Feds want North Dakota trigger maker lawsuit tossed
(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal officials are asking a North Dakota judge to toss a lawsuit by a trigger manufacturer challenging the banning of one of its products. Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell is suing the Justice Department and the leaders of several federal agencies based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger."
ND Game & Fish: Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set
North Dakota’s 2022 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.
The Top Pet Peeves In North Dakota
Patience... Chances are good that we have all heard the sayings about it. Like patience is a virtue. Our parents always said, “Have a little patience.”. It is safe to say that we have become more patient as we have matured. BUT... there are still those things that just...
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
Hog Operations in North Dakota are declining
They say the hog numbers in North Dakota are good, there are just not enough operations. To have a fully functioning hog operation in North Dakota, you need a large packaging plant.
North Dakota landowners continue mobilization in opposing carbon pipeline
(Prairie News Service) Next week, North Dakota landowners will get a chance to hear updates on a proposed underground pipeline for transporting and sequestering carbon dioxide. The meeting comes as tension builds between landowners and the company behind the project. Dakota Resource Council is hosting next Tuesday's meeting, and said...
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac annual winter forecast is out for 2022-2023. The Farmer's Almanac, not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac, claims to have an 80 percent accuracy rate. I'll take those numbers, I mean, after all, .800 is a pretty good batting average. So, what's in store for...
North Dakota’s Most Used “Slang Term” Sounds About Right
According to an article on Best Life, the most used slang term North Dakotans use is 100% accurate in my mind. More on that in a moment. First off, what is the method behind the madness? The data behind the survey comes from a gaming company called PlayNJ. In the survey, 41 percent of Americans think their state has words or slang that people from outside of their state just wouldn't get or understand.
