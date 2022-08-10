So I couldn't resist saying a couple of things I'm sure ALL of us out here in North Dakota is well aware of. First, let me ask you just a few questions. Have you ever been to a demolition derby in person? Those cars average about 3,300 pounds each, and they are traveling at around 10-15 mph, right? So would you, or have you ever jumped out of the grandstands to get within 3-4 feet of the action? HECK NO, Then why O why would people out there at Yellowstone Park casually walk over with their fancy iPhone cameras and get within 3-4 feet of TWO Bison ( weighing around 2,000 pounds each AND who can run up to 35 miles per hour ) squaring off against each other?

