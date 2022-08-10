ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

valleynewslive.com

Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook. Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.
AGRICULTURE
Hot 97-5

ND Knows This For Sure – Watch Bison On TV, Not 4 Feet Away

So I couldn't resist saying a couple of things I'm sure ALL of us out here in North Dakota is well aware of. First, let me ask you just a few questions. Have you ever been to a demolition derby in person? Those cars average about 3,300 pounds each, and they are traveling at around 10-15 mph, right? So would you, or have you ever jumped out of the grandstands to get within 3-4 feet of the action? HECK NO, Then why O why would people out there at Yellowstone Park casually walk over with their fancy iPhone cameras and get within 3-4 feet of TWO Bison ( weighing around 2,000 pounds each AND who can run up to 35 miles per hour ) squaring off against each other?
ANIMALS
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places

Let's not pretend we don't all have a morbid sense of curiosity. We watch crime documentaries and gory murder shows while eating our morning fruit loops. We like exploring the unknown, solving mysteries and getting a sense for what's truly out there. We like the adrenaline rush of being scared too. That's why haunted houses are so popular.
LIFESTYLE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
MAPLETON, ND
Hot 97-5

This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??

It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
EDUCATION
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Feds want North Dakota trigger maker lawsuit tossed

(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal officials are asking a North Dakota judge to toss a lawsuit by a trigger manufacturer challenging the banning of one of its products. Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell is suing the Justice Department and the leaders of several federal agencies based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger."
LAW
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Hot 97-5

The Top Pet Peeves In North Dakota

Patience... Chances are good that we have all heard the sayings about it. Like patience is a virtue. Our parents always said, “Have a little patience.”. It is safe to say that we have become more patient as we have matured. BUT... there are still those things that just...
ANIMALS
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota landowners continue mobilization in opposing carbon pipeline

(Prairie News Service) Next week, North Dakota landowners will get a chance to hear updates on a proposed underground pipeline for transporting and sequestering carbon dioxide. The meeting comes as tension builds between landowners and the company behind the project. Dakota Resource Council is hosting next Tuesday's meeting, and said...
INDUSTRY
Sasquatch 107.7

Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Most Used “Slang Term” Sounds About Right

According to an article on Best Life, the most used slang term North Dakotans use is 100% accurate in my mind. More on that in a moment. First off, what is the method behind the madness? The data behind the survey comes from a gaming company called PlayNJ. In the survey, 41 percent of Americans think their state has words or slang that people from outside of their state just wouldn't get or understand.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

