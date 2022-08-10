Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Increase in students walking to Charlottesville public schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be an increase in students walking to Charlottesville Public Schools this year. The national bus driver shortage pushed Charlottesville to make more walk zones for students. Public schools have doubled the amount of cross guards who will be working at key intersections. Within the...
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
NBC 29 News
UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start. “We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone...
NBC 29 News
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center holds discussion on August 12th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center held a closed conversation to discuss August 11th and 12th, and what forward movement looks like. “So, what we wanted to do today was to kind of have a closed door conversation for the African American community, and to...
NBC 29 News
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is named in a lawsuit. It claims he received an improper tax-free bonus in 2020. Youngkin was elected after having served as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group Private Equity Firm. The lawsuit claims the whole senior staff received a major payout. “When someone...
NBC 29 News
Hunter Wyant Insurance held 2022 ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was held at the Walmart in Ruckersville. The Hunter Wyant Insurance team is donated backpacks filled with school supplies for those that got a quote with them. “We were collecting backpacks for local schools in Charlottesville and the...
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
NBC 29 News
Walking vigil sheds light on the good, and reclaims ownership of August in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just before an interfaith service in Charlottesville on Friday, August 12, the community held a “Unite the Light” walking vigil. It made a one mile route around the city, stopping where community members stood up against hate five years ago. Participants say doing this...
NBC 29 News
Heather Heyer Memorial Way offers a space for people to reflect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heather Heyer Memorial Way is closed for the day to give people space to stop and reflect. NBC29 spent the day talking with the people paying their respects. “As somebody who survived, it’s kind of like, this isn’t just a talking point for political gain or...
NBC 29 News
UVA holds panel to discuss the lasting legacies of August 2017
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some experts at UVA are working together to help make sense of what happened in 2017, and about what we can do now to make sure it never happens again. Five years ago, UVA’s lawn was flooded with white supremacists carrying lit torches; an alarming event...
NBC 29 News
Beliefs set aside, community comes together for August 12 interfaith service
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The anniversary of August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville has been all about reflection and coming together. “Bringing the community together as one, just as we were that day, that weekend, and that entire summer really; just to give people an opportunity, once again, to reach out and touch, and love each other,” Community Activist Don Gathers said.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health says COVID hospitalizations have plateaued
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it currently has 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 6 in the intensive care unit. It says the number of hospitalizations has been plateauing in the last few weeks. The patients are made up of people in the hospital for COVID symptoms,...
NBC 29 News
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer reflects on 5 years post-August 12th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been exactly 5 years since since the Unite the Right Rallies in Charlottesville. While protesting white supremacy, Heather Heyer’s life was taken, and many more were injured. Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, is looking back at the legacy of activism her daughter left...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville working to lower greenhouse gas emissions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030. The city’s climate program is in place to provide potential solutions to cut greenhouse gasses here and in surrounding areas. “This is something that needs to be happening globally, but at least at Charlottesville-level we...
NBC 29 News
Soul of Cville festival taking place August 12th-14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Soul of Charlottesville festival is a way to celebrate African American culture, fashion, and vendors in the community. Around 56 vendors are out and excited for the event hosted by IX Art Park. “Five years ago on this weekend, it was really traumatic. Many people know...
NBC 29 News
Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash
