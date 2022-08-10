ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Increase in students walking to Charlottesville public schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be an increase in students walking to Charlottesville Public Schools this year. The national bus driver shortage pushed Charlottesville to make more walk zones for students. Public schools have doubled the amount of cross guards who will be working at key intersections. Within the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New principal starting at Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start. “We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Hanover County, VA
Society
NBC 29 News

Hunter Wyant Insurance held 2022 ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was held at the Walmart in Ruckersville. The Hunter Wyant Insurance team is donated backpacks filled with school supplies for those that got a quote with them. “We were collecting backpacks for local schools in Charlottesville and the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Gender Dysphoria#School Administration#Racism#Hanover School Board#The School Board Chair
NBC 29 News

Heather Heyer Memorial Way offers a space for people to reflect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heather Heyer Memorial Way is closed for the day to give people space to stop and reflect. NBC29 spent the day talking with the people paying their respects. “As somebody who survived, it’s kind of like, this isn’t just a talking point for political gain or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA holds panel to discuss the lasting legacies of August 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some experts at UVA are working together to help make sense of what happened in 2017, and about what we can do now to make sure it never happens again. Five years ago, UVA’s lawn was flooded with white supremacists carrying lit torches; an alarming event...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Beliefs set aside, community comes together for August 12 interfaith service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The anniversary of August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville has been all about reflection and coming together. “Bringing the community together as one, just as we were that day, that weekend, and that entire summer really; just to give people an opportunity, once again, to reach out and touch, and love each other,” Community Activist Don Gathers said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health says COVID hospitalizations have plateaued

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it currently has 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 6 in the intensive care unit. It says the number of hospitalizations has been plateauing in the last few weeks. The patients are made up of people in the hospital for COVID symptoms,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville working to lower greenhouse gas emissions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030. The city’s climate program is in place to provide potential solutions to cut greenhouse gasses here and in surrounding areas. “This is something that needs to be happening globally, but at least at Charlottesville-level we...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Soul of Cville festival taking place August 12th-14th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Soul of Charlottesville festival is a way to celebrate African American culture, fashion, and vendors in the community. Around 56 vendors are out and excited for the event hosted by IX Art Park. “Five years ago on this weekend, it was really traumatic. Many people know...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash

Two bald eagles were released today at Lake Anna State Park after being rescued earlier this year. The Women’s Committee of Martha Jefferson Hospital has partnered with The Greencroft Club to host their 20th Annual Pickleball Tournament. Hospital Notifications. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT. Spam calls...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy