CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The anniversary of August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville has been all about reflection and coming together. “Bringing the community together as one, just as we were that day, that weekend, and that entire summer really; just to give people an opportunity, once again, to reach out and touch, and love each other,” Community Activist Don Gathers said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO