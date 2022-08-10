ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Comments / 1

Related
valleynewslive.com

Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook. Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.
AGRICULTURE
SuperTalk 1270

ND Knows This For Sure – Watch Bison On TV, Not 4 Feet Away

So I couldn't resist saying a couple of things I'm sure ALL of us out here in North Dakota is well aware of. First, let me ask you just a few questions. Have you ever been to a demolition derby in person? Those cars average about 3,300 pounds each, and they are traveling at around 10-15 mph, right? So would you, or have you ever jumped out of the grandstands to get within 3-4 feet of the action? HECK NO, Then why O why would people out there at Yellowstone Park casually walk over with their fancy iPhone cameras and get within 3-4 feet of TWO Bison ( weighing around 2,000 pounds each AND who can run up to 35 miles per hour ) squaring off against each other?
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
City
Devils Lake, ND
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places

Let's not pretend we don't all have a morbid sense of curiosity. We watch crime documentaries and gory murder shows while eating our morning fruit loops. We like exploring the unknown, solving mysteries and getting a sense for what's truly out there. We like the adrenaline rush of being scared too. That's why haunted houses are so popular.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#North Dakota Steakhouse#Manny S Steakhouse#Dakotah Steakhouse#The Ranch Steakhouse
SuperTalk 1270

This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??

It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
EDUCATION
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Feds want North Dakota trigger maker lawsuit tossed

(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal officials are asking a North Dakota judge to toss a lawsuit by a trigger manufacturer challenging the banning of one of its products. Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell is suing the Justice Department and the leaders of several federal agencies based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger."
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota landowners continue mobilization in opposing carbon pipeline

(Prairie News Service) Next week, North Dakota landowners will get a chance to hear updates on a proposed underground pipeline for transporting and sequestering carbon dioxide. The meeting comes as tension builds between landowners and the company behind the project. Dakota Resource Council is hosting next Tuesday's meeting, and said...
INDUSTRY
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
931
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy