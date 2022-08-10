ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete tech disruptor raises local funding

Procoto, a tech startup that recently relocated to St. Petersburg, has secured new funding from local investors and through a Silicon Valley program. Procoto, which focuses on procurement automation processes that can be easily accessible for smaller companies, raised $750,000 in a pre-seed round from TampaBay.Ventures, which solely funds tech companies, and the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator program,along with local angel investors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm

The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
TAMPA, FL
clearpublicist.com

St. Pete podcaster associates with main advertising and marketing business • St Pete Catalyst

Area podcaster Jared Taylor has fashioned a new strategic partnership that will substantially increase new special content material to his common podcast sequence, Slice of Healthcare. Sage Advancement Companions (SGP), a Baltimore-dependent health care investigation, method and advertising business, and Slice of Healthcare, just one of the nation’s prime health...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tom Lambert

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks in Florida, today announced that Tom Lambert has joined Seacoast Bank as Tampa market president. The addition of Lambert, a banking veteran with over three decades of experience, follows years of significant growth and investment by the bank in the Tampa Bay area and across the West Florida region. "Tom’s depth of knowledge, expertise, and abilities in banking and leadership are so much more than merely impressive,” said Chris Rolle, Seacoast Bank’s executive vice president and regional president of West Florida. “We are confident that his skillset and diverse range of experience will add so much to Seacoast Bank and the customers we serve.”
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete’s CEO put on leave

August 10, 2022 - The governing board of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg (FHSP) has placed Randall Russell, its president and CEO, on administrative leave. The nonprofit’s board made the decision on June 24 due to unspecified concerns. The matter is reportedly still under investigation. FHSP was formed in 2013, and Russell took the helm in 2015. The nonprofit is funded by the city’s sale of Bayfront Medical Center, now known as Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. The foundation oversees $164 million in assets dedicated to improving health equity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bay News 9’s first GM talks 25th anniversary

When Bay News 9 hit the airwaves in 1997, those inside and outside its original building in Pinellas Park had no idea it would remain a Tampa Bay staple 25 years later. Elliot Wiser was among that group. He was the first general manager – the first employee, for that matter – of Tampa Bay’s first 24-hours news station. Wiser said he oversaw the construction of the building, designed the programming and hired the initial workforce and on-air talent.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: A crowning glory with rights

African-American beauty salons in St. Petersburg were busy in recent days, as Black girls from kindergarten to high school and college prepared to head to classes in hairstyles from braids to blowouts. At Shear Essence Hair Salon on 22nd Avenue S., owner Donna Bean and stylist Mitzi Hall were caught...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inflation slows, Tampa Bay still tops

August 11, 2022 - Tampa Bay once again paced the nation for year-over-year price increases as the only metro area with double-digit inflation rates. According to the latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday, the price of goods in the region are now up 11.2%. That represents a slight decrease from the 11.3% high set in May. Prices in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market are significantly higher than the second place metro area, Dallas-Ft. Worth-Arlington, at 9.4%. For the U.S. as a whole, the consumer price index increased 8.5% over last July.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market

St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes

August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
observernews.net

Veterans’ options for transport to VA facilities expanded

South Shore veterans now have an additional option for rides to VA treatment facilities. Mitra Gobin, who heads the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement, said that free rides to the South Hillsborough Outpatient Clinic are now available through the efforts of the Valencia Lakes (VL) Military Veterans Club.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

NASA backs drone company that tracks wildfires

Tracking and predicting raging wildfires can be difficult for emergency responders due to many factors, but a Tampa company that is backed by federal agencies is doing just that with its drone technology. Improving Aviation, which is a graduate of Tampa Bay Wave’s 2021 TechWomen Rising Accelerator, is the recipient...
TAMPA, FL

