Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks in Florida, today announced that Tom Lambert has joined Seacoast Bank as Tampa market president. The addition of Lambert, a banking veteran with over three decades of experience, follows years of significant growth and investment by the bank in the Tampa Bay area and across the West Florida region. "Tom’s depth of knowledge, expertise, and abilities in banking and leadership are so much more than merely impressive,” said Chris Rolle, Seacoast Bank’s executive vice president and regional president of West Florida. “We are confident that his skillset and diverse range of experience will add so much to Seacoast Bank and the customers we serve.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO