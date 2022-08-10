Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
St. Pete tech disruptor raises local funding
Procoto, a tech startup that recently relocated to St. Petersburg, has secured new funding from local investors and through a Silicon Valley program. Procoto, which focuses on procurement automation processes that can be easily accessible for smaller companies, raised $750,000 in a pre-seed round from TampaBay.Ventures, which solely funds tech companies, and the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator program,along with local angel investors.
businessobserverfl.com
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
clearpublicist.com
St. Pete podcaster associates with main advertising and marketing business • St Pete Catalyst
Area podcaster Jared Taylor has fashioned a new strategic partnership that will substantially increase new special content material to his common podcast sequence, Slice of Healthcare. Sage Advancement Companions (SGP), a Baltimore-dependent health care investigation, method and advertising business, and Slice of Healthcare, just one of the nation’s prime health...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tom Lambert
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks in Florida, today announced that Tom Lambert has joined Seacoast Bank as Tampa market president. The addition of Lambert, a banking veteran with over three decades of experience, follows years of significant growth and investment by the bank in the Tampa Bay area and across the West Florida region. "Tom’s depth of knowledge, expertise, and abilities in banking and leadership are so much more than merely impressive,” said Chris Rolle, Seacoast Bank’s executive vice president and regional president of West Florida. “We are confident that his skillset and diverse range of experience will add so much to Seacoast Bank and the customers we serve.”
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
USF student designs lumber alternative to help lower construction costs
Inflation isn't just impacting existing home costs in the Tampa Bay area. Housing experts say it's now much more expensive to build new ones.
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
stpetecatalyst.com
Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete’s CEO put on leave
August 10, 2022 - The governing board of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg (FHSP) has placed Randall Russell, its president and CEO, on administrative leave. The nonprofit’s board made the decision on June 24 due to unspecified concerns. The matter is reportedly still under investigation. FHSP was formed in 2013, and Russell took the helm in 2015. The nonprofit is funded by the city’s sale of Bayfront Medical Center, now known as Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. The foundation oversees $164 million in assets dedicated to improving health equity.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bay News 9’s first GM talks 25th anniversary
When Bay News 9 hit the airwaves in 1997, those inside and outside its original building in Pinellas Park had no idea it would remain a Tampa Bay staple 25 years later. Elliot Wiser was among that group. He was the first general manager – the first employee, for that matter – of Tampa Bay’s first 24-hours news station. Wiser said he oversaw the construction of the building, designed the programming and hired the initial workforce and on-air talent.
stpetecatalyst.com
Waveney Ann Moore: A crowning glory with rights
African-American beauty salons in St. Petersburg were busy in recent days, as Black girls from kindergarten to high school and college prepared to head to classes in hairstyles from braids to blowouts. At Shear Essence Hair Salon on 22nd Avenue S., owner Donna Bean and stylist Mitzi Hall were caught...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inflation slows, Tampa Bay still tops
August 11, 2022 - Tampa Bay once again paced the nation for year-over-year price increases as the only metro area with double-digit inflation rates. According to the latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday, the price of goods in the region are now up 11.2%. That represents a slight decrease from the 11.3% high set in May. Prices in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market are significantly higher than the second place metro area, Dallas-Ft. Worth-Arlington, at 9.4%. For the U.S. as a whole, the consumer price index increased 8.5% over last July.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market
St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
stpetecatalyst.com
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes
August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
observernews.net
Veterans’ options for transport to VA facilities expanded
South Shore veterans now have an additional option for rides to VA treatment facilities. Mitra Gobin, who heads the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement, said that free rides to the South Hillsborough Outpatient Clinic are now available through the efforts of the Valencia Lakes (VL) Military Veterans Club.
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
Morning Date to Gulfport: Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market
Bordering the area of St. Petersburg, Gulfport is a cute and quaint town off the...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
stpetecatalyst.com
NASA backs drone company that tracks wildfires
Tracking and predicting raging wildfires can be difficult for emergency responders due to many factors, but a Tampa company that is backed by federal agencies is doing just that with its drone technology. Improving Aviation, which is a graduate of Tampa Bay Wave’s 2021 TechWomen Rising Accelerator, is the recipient...
