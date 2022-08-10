ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Friends ID 'Brave' Father Killed While Protecting Son At Everett Playground

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Mark Luiso Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Funeral services and family support for Mark Luiso"

Family friends have identified the 45-year-old father who was fatally stabbed while protecting his son at a playground in Everett as Mark Luiso, WCVB reports.

Luiso was stabbed after getting into a fight near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"He was laying down in the driveway there. I could see him from my window," one witness told WCVB. "There was a girl screaming in the street."

Neighbors also described hearing a motorcycle around the same time of the incident and that paramedics tried to help Luiso before taking him to the hospital.

"He's brave," Luiso's friend Liz Stoddard told WBZ."He went down protecting his son and that's a hero in my book."

A bloody knife was recovered from the hood of a car that was parked along the side of the road the nest day, according to both outlets. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"Mark was the loving father of 3 beautiful boys, including a child on the autistic spectrum, a loving husband and friend to all who knew him," a GoFundMe organized by Stoddard reads. "He lived his whole life to support his family, and leaves a hole that cannot be filled."

The goal of the campaign is to support Luiso's family during their time of need. The campaign had raised more than $2,100 of its $25,000 goal as of Wednesday. People can donate by clicking here.

Everett, MA
Everett, MA
