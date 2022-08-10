ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WTIP

Rock Snot in Lake Superior and Lake Trout Habitat

Rock snot, officially called didymo, is an algae native to Lake Superior. The algae was the centerpiece of research the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently conducted on and in Lake Superior. Heidi Rantala and several other DNR researchers, fisheries biologists and members of the state agency’s aquatic invasive species unit traveled to Grand Marais to collect samples from the bottom of Lake Superior.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
WTIP

Bountiful berry season will play a factor in upcoming 2022 bear hunting season

Berry season is in full swing in Cook County as residents and visitors take to the woods for some berry-picking fun. While individuals scour the backcountry in search of a sizeable blueberry to enter into the Gunflint Trail’s Biggest Blueberry Contest, there is another species on the search for a bountiful harvest of blueberries: bears.
COOK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy