Read full article on original website
Related
WTIP
Forest floor a sea of green one year after the massive Greenwood Fire near the BWCA
The Greenwood Fire burned nearly 27,000 acres in northeastern Minnesota following a summer of heat, drought and smoky skies. The fire started August 15, 2021, and led, in part, to the complete closure of the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness last summer. Along the way, the fire destroyed more...
WTIP
Rock Snot in Lake Superior and Lake Trout Habitat
Rock snot, officially called didymo, is an algae native to Lake Superior. The algae was the centerpiece of research the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently conducted on and in Lake Superior. Heidi Rantala and several other DNR researchers, fisheries biologists and members of the state agency’s aquatic invasive species unit traveled to Grand Marais to collect samples from the bottom of Lake Superior.
WTIP
Bountiful berry season will play a factor in upcoming 2022 bear hunting season
Berry season is in full swing in Cook County as residents and visitors take to the woods for some berry-picking fun. While individuals scour the backcountry in search of a sizeable blueberry to enter into the Gunflint Trail’s Biggest Blueberry Contest, there is another species on the search for a bountiful harvest of blueberries: bears.
Comments / 0