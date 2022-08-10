Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Urbana Citizen
School year opens with new faces at Urbana
A number of changes within the administrative ranks of the Urbana City School District are in place for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The new staff includes a Director of Special Education, Urbana Junior High Principal and Assistant Principal, along with a new assistant principal at Urbana Elementary.
myfox28columbus.com
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
peakofohio.com
Catherine E. (Gross) Wells
Catherine E. (Gross) Wells of Quincy, Ohio died on August 9, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born on July 28, 1944, in Lima Ohio to Ralph and Doris Gross (preceded in death). She was married to George A. Wells for 55 years. She was a Loving mother of Fred (Kelly) Wells of Sidney, Ohio, Christina Wells of Calabasas, California, and George Wells JR of Lewisville, Ohio.
Westerville City Schools: We are 'covered for tomorrow' with bus drivers
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville City Schools Transportation Manager Randy Snyder said his district has the best drivers in the world. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use a few more. The new school year starts Thursday. “We are covered for tomorrow, and our drivers and the entire...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Agreement not reached in latest meeting between Columbus school board, teachers' union
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus teachers' union and Columbus school board failed to reach a resolution during a bargaining session Wednesday. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) and the Columbus Board of Education met at 8 a.m., this time with a hired federal mediator after the two entities struggled to come up with a resolution in their past 19 meetings.
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Assisted living facility in Darke County gets over $600K from USDA
USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.
Ohio State to keep summer COVID-19 protocols in place for fall semester
There will be no changes from the university’s summer COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester as of now, university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Beachy enjoys first Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY -Norman Beachy of Plain City, Ohio, attended his first Morrow County Farm Days this year and brought along his 1947 Minneapolis Moline Tractor which he purchased just a few weeks ago. “I’ve been farming since 1981,” said Beachy, a widower with a son, daughter and three grandchildren....
Neighbors on edge after racist flyers spread across Lewis Center community
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Some neighbors in a Lewis Center community are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways. Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town. "It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who...
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
peakofohio.com
Angela Kathleen Zack
Angela Kathleen Zack, 48, of Huntsville, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the James Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on August 22, 1973, the daughter of the late Michael L. Stevens and Sandra “Sandy”...
peakofohio.com
Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson
Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson passed away on Sunday, August 7th at 10 a.m. in Campbell Place Bellefontaine, Ohio. She is survived by her brother Rick Abbott of Naples, Florida, sister Janet Yoder Rosewood, son Tod Johnson and her daughter Tiffanee (Brian) Wagner. Grandchildren Whitley Baxley, Alexis (Cody) Johnston, Domonique (David) Wenger, Tyler (Sadie) Reasor, Olivia Reasor, great-grandchildren Hayden Baxley, Evelyn Baxley, Hensley Reasor, and Boy Johnston.
