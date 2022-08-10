ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
Urbana Citizen

School year opens with new faces at Urbana

A number of changes within the administrative ranks of the Urbana City School District are in place for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The new staff includes a Director of Special Education, Urbana Junior High Principal and Assistant Principal, along with a new assistant principal at Urbana Elementary.
URBANA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
peakofohio.com

Catherine E. (Gross) Wells

Catherine E. (Gross) Wells of Quincy, Ohio died on August 9, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born on July 28, 1944, in Lima Ohio to Ralph and Doris Gross (preceded in death). She was married to George A. Wells for 55 years. She was a Loving mother of Fred (Kelly) Wells of Sidney, Ohio, Christina Wells of Calabasas, California, and George Wells JR of Lewisville, Ohio.
QUINCY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Government
Bellefontaine, OH
Education
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#Ohio Statehouse#Teenagers#Ohio Attorney General#The Ambassadors#Highschool#Adolescents#Parenting Tips
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Beachy enjoys first Farm Days

MORROW COUNTY -Norman Beachy of Plain City, Ohio, attended his first Morrow County Farm Days this year and brought along his 1947 Minneapolis Moline Tractor which he purchased just a few weeks ago. “I’ve been farming since 1981,” said Beachy, a widower with a son, daughter and three grandchildren....
MORROW COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
peakofohio.com

Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners

The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Angela Kathleen Zack

Angela Kathleen Zack, 48, of Huntsville, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the James Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on August 22, 1973, the daughter of the late Michael L. Stevens and Sandra “Sandy”...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson

Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson passed away on Sunday, August 7th at 10 a.m. in Campbell Place Bellefontaine, Ohio. She is survived by her brother Rick Abbott of Naples, Florida, sister Janet Yoder Rosewood, son Tod Johnson and her daughter Tiffanee (Brian) Wagner. Grandchildren Whitley Baxley, Alexis (Cody) Johnston, Domonique (David) Wenger, Tyler (Sadie) Reasor, Olivia Reasor, great-grandchildren Hayden Baxley, Evelyn Baxley, Hensley Reasor, and Boy Johnston.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy