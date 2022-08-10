Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Daily Standard
Fort Recovery man killed in crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP-A 61-year-old Fort Recovery man was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 around milepost 17. Cloyd W. Bergman was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident at roughly 1:41 p.m. involving a crash attenuator truck that was part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
1 man dead after two-vehicle crash in Mercer County
Cloyd W. Bergman, age 61, of Fort Recovery, Ohio was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane.
House fire injures 3, including firefighter
Crews responded to find heavy smoke coming from the home on Kaiser Lake Road. Two people were able to make it out but had to be taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sydney after smoke inhalation.
Times-Bulletin
One vehicle accident on Kear Road
A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
One person dead Thursday night after Sandusky County crash
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed on person in Sandusky County Thursday night. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 32, just south of County Road 11 in Scott Township and was reported around 8 p.m. This was just west of Lakota High School.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight responds to crash near North Star
NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist flown to Columbus hospital following collision with a deer
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center following a crash around 8:30 p.m. this evening. Reports say the motorcycle collided with a deer along Bull Creek Road. Deputies, along with medics, responded to the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
1 killed in crash with dump truck in Trotwood
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter has been called to the scene.
Police investigating fatal crash involving semi on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue. Police said a Freightliner semitractor-trailer was stopped in...
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Man critical after shooting at downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in downtown Columbus. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, around 1:40 a.m., according to police. Officers were working a special...
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
wktn.com
Two Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton Wednesday Night
A domestic violence incident was reported to Kenton Police at just before ten Wednesday night. According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After investigating, Vivian Nalls was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Also arrested was Darrrl Nalls...
hometownstations.com
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
