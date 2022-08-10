Read full article on original website
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
BBC
Cardiff and Norwich fined for player fracas on opening day of the season
Cardiff City and Norwich City have been fined by the Football Association after the bad-tempered 1-0 home win for the Bluebirds on 30 July. Referee Tim Robinson had to deal with a centre-circle scuffle between players, in a match that saw Cardiff's Perry Ng and Canaries' Grant Hanley sent off.
BBC
Brentford v Manchester United
New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international isn't ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start to...
BBC
Aberdeen's Callum Roberts out for up to 10 weeks after St Mirren injury - Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen midfielder Callum Roberts could be out for up to 10 weeks after the new signing was injured in last weekend's 4-1 win over St Mirren. The 25-year-old arrived from Notts County last month but was forced off with a hamstring injury against Saints. However, an injury to fellow new...
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second-round...
BBC
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan
Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019. Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top...
Yardbarker
Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC
Kyle Naughton: Veteran Swansea City defender aims to leave club 'where I found it'
Swansea City were a club in a different place when Kyle Naughton arrived in Wales. Garry Monk was Swansea's manager. His side were ninth in the Premier League, two places behind Liverpool and above the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester, and would end the season eighth, Swansea's best finish in the Premier League era.
BBC
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news
Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss happy with selection dilemma after win over Reading
Stevenage boss Steve Evans is happy to have a selection dilemma after his side made it three wins out three by beating Reading in the Carabao Cup. Evans made several changes for the visit of the Championship side but Boro came out on top by a 2-1 scoreline. Teenager Saxon...
BBC
Super League: Warrington Wolves 32-18 Toulouse Olympique - Wire ease relegation fears
Tries: Holmes, Wrench 2, Williams, Currie Goals: Ratchford 5, Mata'utia. Warrington Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with a battling win over bottom side Toulouse. The Wire looked to be cruising to two points after early tries from Oli Holmes and Connor Wrench. However, the...
Exclusive | ‘Lack of Confidence’ - Louis Saha on What Went Wrong in Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton
Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has blamed a 'lack of confidence' on why the Red Devils lost at home to Brighton in the opening Premier League game.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Sheffield United: Substitute Karlan Grant wins it for Baggies in EFL Cup
Substitute Karlan Grant's goal gave West Bromwich Albion victory over Championship rivals Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup to set up a second-round trip to Derby. In an entertaining first half it was the away side who came closest to opening the scoring when Rhian Brewster's shot came back off the post.
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
