BBC

Brentford v Manchester United

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international isn't ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start to...
Paul Huntington
BBC

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019. Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top...
Yardbarker

Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Team news

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
BBC

Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
BBC

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
