peakofohio.com
Chieftain boy golfers finish 7th, Triad girls fall to Fairbanks – Thursday golf stats
A couple of local golf teams were in action Thursday. The Bellefontaine boys varsity team competed in the Ryan Reynolds Invite. Winning the invite was St. Marys with a team score of 333. Urbana was second with a 342. The Chieftains finished 7th of out 11 teams. Leading the way...
Operation Football preview: Dunbar Wolverines
Dunbar won the city league last year, find out how the Wolverines are planning to defend their title in our Operation Football preview.
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Miami County Fair kicks off
TROY – Clinton Shellenberger, who just graduated from Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, and Kila Stephan, a junior at Covington High School in Covington, took king and queen at the 2022 Miami County Fair on Aug. 12. Shellenberger is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger. He is...
Non-conference schedule released for Dayton Flyers 2022-23 season
DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced its men’s basketball non-conference schedule and will feature seven home games, three games at the Battle4Atlantis, two road games, and a neutral site game in Chicago. >>Dayton Flyers play Wisconsin at 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle4Atlantis. Dayton will play a preseason...
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will be rolling out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time, we started the...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Anesthesiologist saves life on tennis court
CEDARVILLE — Swift reactions and execution are key factors in winning a tennis match, but for Dr. John Vitaliti, an anesthesiologist, it also made the difference in saving his friend Abraham Awabdy’s life when he fell into cardiac arrest. Vitaliti, from Beavercreek, and Awabdy, 81, from Cedarville, were...
Urbana Citizen
School year opens with new faces at Urbana
A number of changes within the administrative ranks of the Urbana City School District are in place for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The new staff includes a Director of Special Education, Urbana Junior High Principal and Assistant Principal, along with a new assistant principal at Urbana Elementary.
peakofohio.com
Grand Champion steer sells for over $10,000 at Champaign County Fair; other results
Shae Conrad's 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100 at the livestock auction this week. Those buyers were: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N' Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer's & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
landgrantholyland.com
Which Ohio State newcomers will contribute the most for the Buckeyes in 2022?
Every year the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome a new class of players, which includes both incoming freshman and players from the transfer portal. In these classes of newcomers there are players expected to contribute immediately, players who will crack the rotation, special team contributors, and players who will be biding their time for the future. The biggest contributors of this group are still not fully clear, but after the first few media availabilities, this picture is beginning to take shape.
miamivalleytoday.com
Dayton Dental Care opens in Troy
TROY — Dayton Dental Care, located at 475 Trade Square was officially welcomed to Troy on Aug. 2 by the Troy Area Chamber Ambassador Team. Dr. Toorkno, owner of Dayton Dental Care, had recently bought the business back in the fall of 2020. Dayton Dental Care focuses on both cosmetic dentistry and emergency dental services. For more information call 937-702-3569.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
peakofohio.com
Local drivers injured after two-vehicle crash
Two local drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash, south of Bellefontaine, Thursday evening just after 5 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Corina Cox, 49, of Bellefontaine, was traveling westbound on Township Road 30 when she was struck by Annemarie Matthews, 45, of West Liberty, who was traveling out of a private drive.
Funeral arrangements in place for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims
"(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind," reads the obituary. "Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater."
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Washington Twp. to hold cruise-in ice cream social this weekend
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Washington Township community is invited to a day full of ice cream and entertainment this Sunday. Located at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington Township Fire Department will be hosting an ice cream social for the community. The...
Roundabout open at Alex Bell, Mad River Road
On April 18, 2022, the intersection was shut down while crews began turning the crowded intersection into a roundabout. It remained closed for approximately four months.
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
