ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

2022 Miami County Fair kicks off

TROY – Clinton Shellenberger, who just graduated from Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, and Kila Stephan, a junior at Covington High School in Covington, took king and queen at the 2022 Miami County Fair on Aug. 12. Shellenberger is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger. He is...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Loramie, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Mechanicsburg, OH
City
Riverside, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Sports
Riverside, OH
Sports
City
Urbana, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners

The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will be rolling out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time, we started the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Anesthesiologist saves life on tennis court

CEDARVILLE — Swift reactions and execution are key factors in winning a tennis match, but for Dr. John Vitaliti, an anesthesiologist, it also made the difference in saving his friend Abraham Awabdy’s life when he fell into cardiac arrest. Vitaliti, from Beavercreek, and Awabdy, 81, from Cedarville, were...
CEDARVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Conley
Urbana Citizen

School year opens with new faces at Urbana

A number of changes within the administrative ranks of the Urbana City School District are in place for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The new staff includes a Director of Special Education, Urbana Junior High Principal and Assistant Principal, along with a new assistant principal at Urbana Elementary.
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Grand Champion steer sells for over $10,000 at Champaign County Fair; other results

Shae Conrad's 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100 at the livestock auction this week. Those buyers were: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N' Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer's & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Which Ohio State newcomers will contribute the most for the Buckeyes in 2022?

Every year the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome a new class of players, which includes both incoming freshman and players from the transfer portal. In these classes of newcomers there are players expected to contribute immediately, players who will crack the rotation, special team contributors, and players who will be biding their time for the future. The biggest contributors of this group are still not fully clear, but after the first few media availabilities, this picture is beginning to take shape.
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Dayton Dental Care opens in Troy

TROY — Dayton Dental Care, located at 475 Trade Square was officially welcomed to Troy on Aug. 2 by the Troy Area Chamber Ambassador Team. Dr. Toorkno, owner of Dayton Dental Care, had recently bought the business back in the fall of 2020. Dayton Dental Care focuses on both cosmetic dentistry and emergency dental services. For more information call 937-702-3569.
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Pirates#Cbc#The Elks Golf Course#The Kenton Trial Division#The Mad River Division#Triad#The Lady Cardinals
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Local drivers injured after two-vehicle crash

Two local drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash, south of Bellefontaine, Thursday evening just after 5 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Corina Cox, 49, of Bellefontaine, was traveling westbound on Township Road 30 when she was struck by Annemarie Matthews, 45, of West Liberty, who was traveling out of a private drive.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Lima News

Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy