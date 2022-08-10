ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

Westfield Fair is adding new races, rides to traditional farming focus

WESTFIELD – Truck and tractor pulls, live music, farm demonstrations, and of course, the food: a Westfield tradition has some big plans in place for 2022. The Westfield Fair, now in its 94th year, is scheduled for Aug. 19-21 at 137 Russellville Rd., Westfield. Andrew Freniere, a member of the fair’s board of directors, said part of the fair’s appeal is that it’s “not small, not big,” an event that can be experienced all in one day.
WESTFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs

NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
businesswest.com

City Mosaic to Unveil Worthington Street Restoration and Mural Project Today

SPRINGFIELD — City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting the arts community in Springfield, will unveil the Worthington Street restoration and mural project in downtown Springfield — and acknowledge the artists and sponsors involved in creating and supporting it — tonight, Aug. 12, at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Five New Hires

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Christine Shea, CPA, MSA as a manager; David Lawson, MSA as a tax supervisor; Nicholas Mishol and Taylor Sawicki as associates; and Olivia Freeman as an administrative assistant.. Shea joined MBK in 2022 with more than 25 years of experience...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
Greenfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Greenfield, MA
Government
businesswest.com

Monson Savings Bank Donates $5,000 to Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently presented a $5,000 donation to Leo Williams, president and CEO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services. The mission of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services is to help transform the lives of families living in Springfield and revitalize the city’s distressed neighborhoods through sustainable homeownership and resident empowerment. The organization’s vision is for homeownership to be an affordable choice, especially for people of color living in the Western Mass. region. Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services believes this will allow for the communities to grow in knowledge and wealth, empowering future residents, community leaders, and business owners.
MONSON, MA
businesswest.com

Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare

PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
PALMER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
businesswest.com

Emily Dickinson Museum to Reopen to the Public on Aug. 16

AMHERST — The Emily Dickinson Museum has completed its most significant restoration project to date of the interior architectural features, finishes, and furnishings of the revered poet’s homestead. The project has also addressed long-term stabilization with the introduction of new environmental regulating systems in Dickinson’s historic birthplace and home. This work is the first step in an ambitious, long-range vision that aims to establish the museum as the premier center for the study and celebration of the Dickinson’s life and work.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Gba
businesswest.com

Annual HCC Golf Benefit to Support Student Scholarships

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation’s 35th annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept 12 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. Money raised from this year’s tournament will support student scholarships managed by the HCC Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of...
HOLYOKE, MA
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Need a Job? DA, Sheriff's Office, MassHire Hosting CORI-Friendly Job Fair on Thursday

WORCESTER - The Worcester County District Attorney's office, the Worcester County's Sheriff's office and MassHire Central are hosting a CORI-friendly job fair on Thursday. The job fair is focused on helping people with a criminal record find a job. The fair is from 11 AM to 2 PM on Aug. 11. Over 20 local employers will be on site at MassHire Central Career Center, 340 Main St., Suite 400, in downtown Worcester.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy