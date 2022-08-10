Read full article on original website
Westfield Fair is adding new races, rides to traditional farming focus
WESTFIELD – Truck and tractor pulls, live music, farm demonstrations, and of course, the food: a Westfield tradition has some big plans in place for 2022. The Westfield Fair, now in its 94th year, is scheduled for Aug. 19-21 at 137 Russellville Rd., Westfield. Andrew Freniere, a member of the fair’s board of directors, said part of the fair’s appeal is that it’s “not small, not big,” an event that can be experienced all in one day.
After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
City Mosaic to Unveil Worthington Street Restoration and Mural Project Today
SPRINGFIELD — City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting the arts community in Springfield, will unveil the Worthington Street restoration and mural project in downtown Springfield — and acknowledge the artists and sponsors involved in creating and supporting it — tonight, Aug. 12, at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Five New Hires
HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Christine Shea, CPA, MSA as a manager; David Lawson, MSA as a tax supervisor; Nicholas Mishol and Taylor Sawicki as associates; and Olivia Freeman as an administrative assistant.. Shea joined MBK in 2022 with more than 25 years of experience...
Monson Savings Bank Donates $5,000 to Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services
MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently presented a $5,000 donation to Leo Williams, president and CEO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services. The mission of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services is to help transform the lives of families living in Springfield and revitalize the city’s distressed neighborhoods through sustainable homeownership and resident empowerment. The organization’s vision is for homeownership to be an affordable choice, especially for people of color living in the Western Mass. region. Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services believes this will allow for the communities to grow in knowledge and wealth, empowering future residents, community leaders, and business owners.
Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare
PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
Emily Dickinson Museum to Reopen to the Public on Aug. 16
AMHERST — The Emily Dickinson Museum has completed its most significant restoration project to date of the interior architectural features, finishes, and furnishings of the revered poet’s homestead. The project has also addressed long-term stabilization with the introduction of new environmental regulating systems in Dickinson’s historic birthplace and home. This work is the first step in an ambitious, long-range vision that aims to establish the museum as the premier center for the study and celebration of the Dickinson’s life and work.
'It's kind of out of control:' Polar Beverages feeling impact of inflation
WORCESTER, Mass. - Every five and a half minutes, Polar Beverages turns out a truckload of soda. Those same cans, bottles and cases, now cost a lot more to get on store shelves. "Inflation is real and its ugly and it’s not stopping at all,” said Chris Crowley, executive vice...
Annual HCC Golf Benefit to Support Student Scholarships
HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation’s 35th annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept 12 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. Money raised from this year’s tournament will support student scholarships managed by the HCC Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of...
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Chef Chris Bonnivier of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Hosting BBQ Pop-Up at Western MA Brewery
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
Need a Job? DA, Sheriff's Office, MassHire Hosting CORI-Friendly Job Fair on Thursday
WORCESTER - The Worcester County District Attorney's office, the Worcester County's Sheriff's office and MassHire Central are hosting a CORI-friendly job fair on Thursday. The job fair is focused on helping people with a criminal record find a job. The fair is from 11 AM to 2 PM on Aug. 11. Over 20 local employers will be on site at MassHire Central Career Center, 340 Main St., Suite 400, in downtown Worcester.
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Berkshire region real estate sales
1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
Blue Heron’s newest owners look to keep tradition alive in Sunderland
After 25 years of fine dining under the steady ownership of Deborah Snow and Barbara White, the Blue Heron has officially changed hands with the sale of the business to the restaurant’s longtime chef and his business partner. Justin Mosher, who has worked at the Blue Heron for 14...
World Affairs Council to Present Talk on Emerging Developments in the Indo-Pacific Region on Sept. 28
SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts will present its first Instant Issues brown bag lunchtime discussion of the 2022-23 program year on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at noon at 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield. Dennis Yasutomo, Esther Cloudman Dunn professor emeritus of Government at Smith College,...
