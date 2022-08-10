Read full article on original website
City Mosaic to Unveil Worthington Street Restoration and Mural Project Today
SPRINGFIELD — City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting the arts community in Springfield, will unveil the Worthington Street restoration and mural project in downtown Springfield — and acknowledge the artists and sponsors involved in creating and supporting it — tonight, Aug. 12, at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
Monson Savings Bank Donates $5,000 to Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services
MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently presented a $5,000 donation to Leo Williams, president and CEO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services. The mission of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services is to help transform the lives of families living in Springfield and revitalize the city’s distressed neighborhoods through sustainable homeownership and resident empowerment. The organization’s vision is for homeownership to be an affordable choice, especially for people of color living in the Western Mass. region. Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services believes this will allow for the communities to grow in knowledge and wealth, empowering future residents, community leaders, and business owners.
Greenfield Business Assoc. Slates Greenfield Business Showcase for Sept. 13
GREENFIELD — Do you want to showcase your businesses located in Greenfield or doing business in Greenfield, and put your brand front and center to local audiences? The Greenfield Business Assoc. (GBA) has announced a way to meet one-on-one, make new contacts, and build new business relationships. The Greenfield Business Showcase is an opportunity to introduce products, services, and staff with the Greenfield community.
Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Five New Hires
HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Christine Shea, CPA, MSA as a manager; David Lawson, MSA as a tax supervisor; Nicholas Mishol and Taylor Sawicki as associates; and Olivia Freeman as an administrative assistant.. Shea joined MBK in 2022 with more than 25 years of experience...
Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare
PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
World Affairs Council to Present Talk on Emerging Developments in the Indo-Pacific Region on Sept. 28
SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts will present its first Instant Issues brown bag lunchtime discussion of the 2022-23 program year on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at noon at 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield. Dennis Yasutomo, Esther Cloudman Dunn professor emeritus of Government at Smith College,...
