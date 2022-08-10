ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

businesswest.com

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Five New Hires

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Christine Shea, CPA, MSA as a manager; David Lawson, MSA as a tax supervisor; Nicholas Mishol and Taylor Sawicki as associates; and Olivia Freeman as an administrative assistant.. Shea joined MBK in 2022 with more than 25 years of experience...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Monson Savings Bank Donates $5,000 to Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently presented a $5,000 donation to Leo Williams, president and CEO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services. The mission of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services is to help transform the lives of families living in Springfield and revitalize the city’s distressed neighborhoods through sustainable homeownership and resident empowerment. The organization’s vision is for homeownership to be an affordable choice, especially for people of color living in the Western Mass. region. Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services believes this will allow for the communities to grow in knowledge and wealth, empowering future residents, community leaders, and business owners.
MONSON, MA
businesswest.com

Greenfield Business Assoc. Slates Greenfield Business Showcase for Sept. 13

GREENFIELD — Do you want to showcase your businesses located in Greenfield or doing business in Greenfield, and put your brand front and center to local audiences? The Greenfield Business Assoc. (GBA) has announced a way to meet one-on-one, make new contacts, and build new business relationships. The Greenfield Business Showcase is an opportunity to introduce products, services, and staff with the Greenfield community.
GREENFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare

PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
PALMER, MA
windsorcc.org

We Are Hiring! Interim Exec Director Needed

Windsor Chamber of Commerce in Windsor, Connecticut, seeks a part-time Interim Executive Director to manage Chamber staff, activities and events, while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent Executive Director. Windsor Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is a 501(c)6, nonprofit organization established to improve general business conditions throughout the town of Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
businesswest.com

Annual HCC Golf Benefit to Support Student Scholarships

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation’s 35th annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept 12 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. Money raised from this year’s tournament will support student scholarships managed by the HCC Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

City Mosaic to Unveil Worthington Street Restoration and Mural Project Today

SPRINGFIELD — City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting the arts community in Springfield, will unveil the Worthington Street restoration and mural project in downtown Springfield — and acknowledge the artists and sponsors involved in creating and supporting it — tonight, Aug. 12, at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Candidates prepare for Springfield's Ward 5 election primary

SPRINGFIELD – Seven candidates will be facing off for the Ward 5 City Council seat primary on Aug. 16. The seat was vacated on May 31 when former Ward 5 City Councilor and City Council President Marcus Williams resigned from office. Williams’ resignation led to City Councilor At-Large Jesse...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT

