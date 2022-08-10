Read full article on original website
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Drones soar over Rochester to hunt for urban heat islands
ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
Area businesses see success during Thursdays Downtown
(ABC 6 News) - As the summer is nearing a close, so is Thursdays Downtown. Next week, August 18, will be the last event for the summer, and area businesses say it’s been a successful season. The past two years have been difficult for downtown businesses and for Thursdays,...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
Not A Bad Thursday Around Town
Even though we'll see a little rain early on Thursday, & stubborn clouds lasting throughout the day, it is still shaping up to be a great one around town. That includes all of the fair-goers for the Mower County Fair in Austin, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, with this trend lasting into the evening for Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea.
Stewartville voters reject school bond referendum
(ABC 6 News) - Voters within the Stewartville School District rejected school bond referendum questions 1 and 2 on the Minnesota Primary ballot Tuesday. Stewartville Public Schools were looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. Question 1: 71% no, 29% yes. Question 2:...
Freeborn County races; Strom, Shea advance in race for Sheriff
(ABC 6 News) - Several important races were on the ballot in Freeborn County on Tuesday, however the big race was for Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom and Ryan Shea will be moving on to the general election in November for Freeborn County Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom - 37% (2,435) Ryan...
winonapost.com
Plans called for 6-story, $39M bldg downtown
A draft plan proposed a $39 million, five-story hotel and six-story apartment complex project at the 60 Main site in downtown Winona, according to a grant application from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The submitted designs are a first public glimpse of exact plan details that could be built at the site; however, developers say that those are not the final plans for the site.
Albert Lea City Council approves property rezoning
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea City Council will be rezoning two vacant lots into light industrial buildings. The council approves the rezoning during the August 8th city council meeting. Earlier this year, the city requested proposals for the lots on Spark and Belmont Ave. Broadway Home Design proposed...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Four Vehicle Crash in NE Rochester Sends Two to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders had to extricate two people following a four-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester this morning. A Rochester police spokesperson says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and 37th St. Northeast around 9:30 a.m. The individuals were extricated from a van and were taken to a hospital for observation.
