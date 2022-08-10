ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will steadily weaken and trend drier through the weekend with limited rainfall focused over windward slopes. Shallow pockets of moisture will bring limited rainfall to windward slopes, mainly at night, but otherwise the vast majority of locations will stay quite dry. A land and sea breeze pattern is likely early next week as background trades become increasingly light.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022

Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Trade winds will eventually back down but for now - gusty winds are prompting a Red Flag Warning plus dry relative humidity. Hawaii News Now - Weather. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. Deep tropical...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A dust storm in Maui and continued red flag warnings

The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs. New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The law should make it easier for the Department of...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now at 6:00 p.m.- Weather - Jen

Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Weather. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM HST. |. She’s accused of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to watch HNN's election night coverage

Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 5 hours...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News Now#Surf#A Red Flag Warning
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
hawaiinewsnow.com

Animal welfare group says Hawaii has most shippers of fighting chickens to Guam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. “We obtained shipping records of roosters shipped to Guam by cockfighters, and Hawaii has more shippers to Guam than any other state,” said Wayne Pecelle, founder of the group Animal Wellness Action.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

No homes are threatened but communities may smell the smoke, authorities said. They didn’t know they owned a road — until they got the power bill for street lights. It all started when resident David Carona wanted a street light fixed in front of his home. Campaign Spending...
HOME & GARDEN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $78 million from multiple opioid settlements as part of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, and the governor says more funding could be on the way. In a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the funds will be spent on treatment, prevention and education. “Too many...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run. Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy