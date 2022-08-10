Read full article on original website
Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will steadily weaken and trend drier through the weekend with limited rainfall focused over windward slopes. Shallow pockets of moisture will bring limited rainfall to windward slopes, mainly at night, but otherwise the vast majority of locations will stay quite dry. A land and sea breeze pattern is likely early next week as background trades become increasingly light.
