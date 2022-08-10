ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
Waukesha, WI
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Milwaukee, WI
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Tim Michels

Comments / 0

Community Policy