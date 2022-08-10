Read full article on original website
WAPT
First-year teacher gets down to business when students return to class
JACKSON, Miss. — For new teachers, the first week of school can be hectic, but also an exciting first step. Students returned to class at Pecan Park Elementary School with their bags packed and first-day outfits bright and shiny. For first-time fifth-grade math teacher Teri McDaniel, that means game-time.
WLBT
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
vicksburgnews.com
Register now for the Mississippi Health Innovation Conference
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in partnership with the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration will host the Mississippi Health Innovation Conference (MSHIC) on Tuesday, August 16 in Jackson. The MSHIC is a collaboration between the School of Business Administration at University of Mississippi and the School of...
WLBT
COVID-19 concerns parents could face as children go back to school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most schools are starting the year off with a more relaxed atmosphere. There are no mandatory masks and no virtual learning in most districts this upcoming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also planning to update its guidance for schools. The...
New JSU student from California secures housing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student from California was worried her dream of attending an HBCU might be put on hold after she couldn’t get a dorm on campus due to a housing shortage. Now, with the help of some of her dance team coaches, she will be able to live […]
WAPT
Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 13. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
fox40jackson.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
hottytoddy.com
Pharmacy Professor Working to Bring Needed Care to LGBTQ+ Patients
For many LGBTQ+ patients, finding proper health care can be difficult. A lack of expertise about issues they face, in addition to discrimination, means that many can go without treatment. At the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, faculty are working to buck that trend and provide those needed...
Madison County Journal
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
breezynews.com
Rankin Prison Building Inmate Church
They’re breaking ground Friday morning for a new church at the state prison in Rankin County. The 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility will be able to hold religious services for up to 300 inmates at a time. The chapel is being built with private donations and should be completed in February.
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
fox40jackson.com
Family, friends raise $10,000 in reward money in hopes of getting justice for Crystal Springs murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s been one year to the day since a Crystal Springs man was shot and killed in his sleep. Alex Rosamond’s family and friends have since raised $10,000 in reward money for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction.
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
WLBT
CDC easing up on some COVID-19 guidelines in latest update
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The CDC is easing up on COVID restrictions, including some that have been around since the start of the pandemic. If you’re exposed to COVID but don’t feel sick, the CDC now says you don’t have to quarantine, and they no longer suggest keeping 6 feet apart.
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Thursday, August 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records August 1 to August 8
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 1 to Aug. 8. *Tommie L. Clarkson to Caleb and Samantha Ashley, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East. *Michael Strayer and Kenneth Strayer to Beto Homes LLC, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Block...
fox40jackson.com
The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town
SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) – Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse… sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say...
WLBT
Lumumba denies ‘civil conspiracy’ allegations; claims council is trying to bankrupt Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba recently denied claims that he engaged in “civil conspiracy” with Richard’s Disposal. Last week, the city council filed a cross-claim in the latest trash lawsuit, saying the mayor committed “civil conspiracy” to “accomplish a lawful purpose unlawfully,” damaging the Jackson City Council.
