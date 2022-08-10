Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Clarification: Fremont County’s 911 Center is the 4th Busiest in the State
The following is a news release from Sheriff Ryan Lee that clarifies how busy the county’s 911 dispatch center is, compared with the 32 other state dispatch centers:. “Yesterday, August 9, 2022, I shared information with the Fremont County Commissioners during my monthly briefing regarding the status of the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center. The information I shared was prepared by and provided to me from the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. This information showed that our Dispatch Center was ranked number one as the busiest center in the State of Wyoming for 911 calls. The information I was provided and shared was not correct, the numbers for our center were recorded high while the numbers for the Laramie County Dispatch Center were recorded low.
wrrnetwork.com
County Emergency Management Coordinator to Retire
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, the board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The retirement will be accepted following the selection and training of a successful applicant to replace Huish. Advertising will commence for the position right away.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
wrrnetwork.com
2017 Flood Infrastructure Repairs in Lander Nearly Complete
2017 FEMA National Flood Disaster Infrastructure Repairs Nearly Complete The 2017 flood restoration project is nearly complete at City Park Drive and work will begin this month in the area of Jaycee Park by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. This is the last and final site to finish the water and sewer damages and streambank failures that were caused by the 2017 flood disaster. The project will be completed by the end of August 2022.
Sheridan Media
Fort Washakie Man Charged With Violent Crime in Federal Court
A Fort Washakie man has been charged with violent crime in Wyoming federal court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment hearing was recently held in U.S. District Court of Wyoming for 20-year-old Kobe Tillman of Fort Washakie. According to the Department of Justice, Tillman pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee set a trial for October 3, 2022, and remanded Tillman to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PeaceMarch Drew Small but Dedicated Crowd
Riverton- The annual Riverton Peace Mission sponsored Riverton Peace March was held on Saturday the 6th of August. The march ended in City Park where an open microphone was an invitation to speak on behalf of those who struggle most from disassociation and racism in Riverton and the surrounding area.
wrrnetwork.com
Black Bear Spotted in Lander City Limits; Be Bear Aware
A recent black bear sighting within the city limits of Lander has prompted the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind citizens to be bear aware. Lander lies on the edge of wild spaces and securing attractants from wildlife is one way that residents can be wildlife-friendly.
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
wrrnetwork.com
FCSO Blotter: Two Farm Tractor Fires Reported; Mail Theft Alleged; Motorcycle crash
On August 11th there were 200 inmates in the County Detention Center in Lander, with 197 in house and three outside of the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. A 15-year-old male of Riverton was picked up on a Court...
wrrnetwork.com
Old Time Ranch Day at Riverton Museum this Saturday
An Old Time Ranch Day program will be held at the Riverton Museum this Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at 700 East Park. According to a news release from the museum, attendees can learn about and experience life on the ranch with pioneer cooking techniques, roping, branding, rodeo and the animals of the area. Activities are planned for the entire family. There will also be ice cream and candle making. Admission is Free. Snacks will be available with a donation. For information, call 856-2665 for details. The program is sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PD: Multiple Assaults, Thefts reported; Eight Arrests, Six Cited
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Louis Yellowfox, 308, arrested at 7:56 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on 8/3/22 for Public Intoxication and Assault and Battery after allegedly striking a 30-year-old man in the head with something inside of a bandana causing injury. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Yellowfox’s BAC level was .227. Note: O.08 is the legal limit of intoxication.
wrrnetwork.com
Former Riverton Coach Inducted in Hall of Fame
Former Riverton girls basketball coach Gary Lee was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame this week. Lee coached the Lady Wolverines in the 80’s where they won two state championships In the 1982-83 and the 1983-84 seasons, Lee’s teams in total were a combined 46-1 which included the two state titles. He coached the Riverton girls program from 1981 through 1992 and made the state tournament 11 years in a row. In that 11 year span the Lady Wolverines held a record of 185-76. Lee also coached football and golf as well. Golf was always a passion for Lee. He headed up the girls and boys programs at Torrington in his career. He also spent time in Spearfish, South Dakota and Loveland, Colorado. We want to send a congratulations to Coach Lee on this big honor.
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 08/11/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
wrrnetwork.com
RPD: Twenty arrests, Six Cited; Asleep Driver Crashed on River Lane; Man injured when kicked in the head
Riverton Police Blotter, 8-5-22 to 0700 hours on 8-11-22 All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Raquel Shakespeare, 22, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:28 a.m. in t he 1500 block of North Federal on 8/10. Stephanie Behan, 36, arrested...
wrrnetwork.com
Wolverine fall golf tees off today
The fall season for Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines golf kicks off today. Riverton is taking part in the Snake River Shootout today and tomorrow. Day 1 is going to take place in Valley View while day two will be in Jackson. Stay tuned to the Wyotoday Sports Update to hear Coach Lars Flanagan thoughts on the upcoming season and the difficulty that the fall season brings. Below is the schedule for this six week fall season.
capcity.news
Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation
Fremont County, Wyo. – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening. “On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body...
