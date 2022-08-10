ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success

FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
FILLMORE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
AOL Corp

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen

In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment

PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

