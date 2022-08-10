Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
ksl.com
One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success
FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
KIVI-TV
Duty Calls: Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard leave for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — Soldiers in the Idaho National Guard said their final goodbyes to their families before they boarded a plane and the start a one-year deployment that will take them to the middle east. More than 600 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will head to...
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
More than 600 Idaho National Guard soldiers leave Gowen Field for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. A group of Idaho soldiers also from the 116th mobilized for OSS in November 2021 and will return in October of this year.
AOL Corp
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
KTVB
Camas Creek evacuation order remains due to Idaho's Woodtick Fire
The fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned more than 5,400 acres as of Tuesday, July 9. The Woodtick Fire was caused by a lightning strike.
This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen
In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
KTVB
Southwest Idaho weather: Hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast
The weekend continues to be sunny and dry for southwest Idaho. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday; in the mid to upper 90's.
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
