ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 388

Corey
2d ago

Since this FBI Raid, it only empowered Trump Supporters to come out in force to vote. What happened to Trump could happen to all of us. The FBI & DOJ are pretty much Joe Biden's Pvt Security Force.

Reply(120)
263
TRUMP 2024
2d ago

Anyone voting to impeach anyone for nothing, and political purposes doesn't deserve to be in office no matter what party they are affiliated with.

Reply(19)
159
Bob Adams
2d ago

Remember, everyone....This new legislation gives $80 Billion to the IRS with a substantial amount dedicated to automatic weapons and millions of rounds of ammunition, vests etc.....Why is the IRS being weaponized?? Why does a department of accountants need this???.....Things like this don't happen on a whim.....there's a purpose.....

Reply(13)
69
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
South Carolina State
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and for state to ‘sever all ties with DOJ immediately’

Following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and urged the state to “sever all ties” with the Department of Justice. Mr Trump wasn’t present at the residence at the time of the raid, instead issuing a fuming statement from Trump Tower in New York City. A lot of information concerning the raid remains unconfirmed, such as if Mr Trump was told in advance. In his statement, he called the action “unannounced”.“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Republicans#Gop#American#House#Democratic#Nbc News
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy