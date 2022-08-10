Read full article on original website
Corey
2d ago
Since this FBI Raid, it only empowered Trump Supporters to come out in force to vote. What happened to Trump could happen to all of us. The FBI & DOJ are pretty much Joe Biden's Pvt Security Force.
TRUMP 2024
2d ago
Anyone voting to impeach anyone for nothing, and political purposes doesn't deserve to be in office no matter what party they are affiliated with.
Bob Adams
2d ago
Remember, everyone....This new legislation gives $80 Billion to the IRS with a substantial amount dedicated to automatic weapons and millions of rounds of ammunition, vests etc.....Why is the IRS being weaponized?? Why does a department of accountants need this???.....Things like this don't happen on a whim.....there's a purpose.....
