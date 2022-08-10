When Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in Chautauqua, New York on Friday, it sent waves of shock through the entire creative community. The novelist, who famously had a fatwa placed on him in 1989 by Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini because of his controversial novel “The Satanic Verses,” was stabbed repeatedly and immediately rushed into surgery and placed on a ventilator. Though the author has now been taken off the ventilator and is expected to survive, many are still on edge about the idea of physical violence being used against artists. Many authors took to social media to support Rushdie, including...

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO