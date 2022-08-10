Read full article on original website
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
North Platte football ready for season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Football is right around the corner here in Nebraska, and Class A powerhouse the North Platte Bulldogs are glad. “We have a good group of o-lineman coming back and we have a 1200-yard rusher in our backfield, said head coach Kurt Altig. The Bulldogs averaged...
Nebraska football runs through fall camp practice in Memorial Stadium
Check out clips from Nebraska's fall practice inside Memorial Stadium on Aug. 10, 2022, featuring Nebraska's defensive line, running backs and quarterbacks.
WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Gary Lee
Gary Lee coached the Riverton girl's basketball program in its hey-day as the Wolverines won two state championships. In the 1982-83 and the 1983-84 seasons, Lee's teams were a combined 46-1 with 2 state crowns. He coached the Riverton girls program from 1981 through 1992 and made the state tournament 11 years in a row.
Nebraska's offense struggles Wednesday and Devin Drew arrives for the Huskers
Nebraska's coaches noted a bad day for the offense on Wednesday, and the defensive line was bolstered with more depth.
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
Wyoming High School Tennis Scoreboard: Aug. 13
High School Tennis action begins on Saturday. Only eight of the 16 teams start match play, with the other schools getting underway next week. The main event going on is the Casper Jamboree, where teams play each other in a friendly competition to get ready for the season. All schedules...
