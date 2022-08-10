PERHAM, Minn. -- Summer is race time across the state. Cars and horses compete on their respective tracks, hoping to cross the finish line first.But in Ottertail County, there's a type of race where speed records will never be broken. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us why slow and steady wins the race."We're known for a laid-back type of life. A laid-back lifestyle," said Nick Murdock.Laid-back is a great way to describe Perham, at least six days out of the week. Because on Wednesdays, the entire town tends to come out of its shell."Forty-five-years ago we started racing...

PERHAM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO