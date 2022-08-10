ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

thecomeback.com

NHL world reacts to Minnesota Wild’s controversial promotion

The Minnesota Wild haven’t been able to make it very far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in recent years, perhaps in part to their thin play in between the blue lines. So in that sense, it’s perhaps natural that the NHL franchise wants to align themselves with the Thin Blue Line.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Perham's "International Turtle Races" deliver laid-back thrills

PERHAM, Minn. -- Summer is race time across the state. Cars and horses compete on their respective tracks, hoping to cross the finish line first.But in Ottertail County, there's a type of race where speed records will never be broken. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us why slow and steady wins the race."We're known for a laid-back type of life. A laid-back lifestyle," said Nick Murdock.Laid-back is a great way to describe Perham, at least six days out of the week. Because on Wednesdays, the entire town tends to come out of its shell."Forty-five-years ago we started racing...
PERHAM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

