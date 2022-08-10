Read full article on original website
Are East Texans concerned about safety in the upcoming school year?
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — As many students approach their first day back in school, some parents might feel uneasy after the school shooting in Uvalde in May that killed 19 children and two adults. The fear of going back to school and starting a new semester may be impacting...
Spring Hill ISD's new school year begins with additional safety measures in place
LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of a new school year continues for many school districts across East Texas. Spring Hill Primary School had its first day of school Thursday with about 500 new and returning students on campus. "We're excited to see our new kiddos, those new and those...
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
cbs19.tv
IN-DEPTH: Former supervision officers give account of problems within Texas juvenile justice system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.
Jacksonville hosts job fair as employers search to fill labor shortage gaps
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hiring employees continues to be a struggle for many companies in East Texas. A job fair in Jacksonville on Thursday was trying to help connect employers and those looking for a job. Around 40 businesses were there, looking to fill the many positions available. “I just think it’s great that there’s […]
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
Longview ISD officials: ‘Our hearts are broken’ after incoming high school student dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD officials said their “hearts are broken” after an incoming high school student died on Tuesday. “Longview Independent School District is shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of incoming Longview High School freshman Rahsaan ‘Bobo’ Jefferson,” said the school district. Longview police said Jefferson passed away in […]
KSLA
New Christian school opens in Marshall
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caddo Schools Dept. of Transportation responds to bus complaints.
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Recycling soft plastic lures can keep fish healthier
TYLER, Texas — We recycle glass, aluminum, and newspapers so why not plastic fishing lures?. The state of Maine proposed banning the use of soft plastic lures because of environmental concerns. That got the attention of anglers and conservation groups all across the United States and in Texas. There's...
KLTV
Construction continues on new Longview police station
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to miss out on any opportunities to have a fulfilling retirement. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is...
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Henderson ISD prepares for start of school year
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD starts school Wednesday and has tackled security and communication concerns. The district added more security measures in place such as a new guard stand and patrol officer for the high school. “We have at our larger campus like at the high school… there’s a guard shack and that’s actually staffed […]
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August
Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
inforney.com
City of Tyler in need of school crossing guards
With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
cbs19.tv
Winnsboro to enter stage 2 of water restrictions
WINNSBORO, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Aug. 2, 2022. The City of Winnsboro will enter a stage two water restriction due to drought conditions. The city's police department shared the following main water restrictions:. Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose end sprinklers or automatic sprinklers shall...
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
