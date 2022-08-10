ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

IN-DEPTH: Former supervision officers give account of problems within Texas juvenile justice system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Juvenile Justice system is in bad shape and in need of immediate reform. Similar to teachers, juvenile supervision officers are responsible for overseeing multiple youths at a time. However, their jobs focus on youth who are being processed through the juvenile justice system, which can create its own share of hurdles and obstacles for employee retention.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde, TX
Longview, TX
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD officials: ‘Our hearts are broken’ after incoming high school student dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD officials said their “hearts are broken” after an incoming high school student died on Tuesday. “Longview Independent School District is shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of incoming Longview High School freshman Rahsaan ‘Bobo’ Jefferson,” said the school district. Longview police said Jefferson passed away in […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

New Christian school opens in Marshall

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caddo Schools Dept. of Transportation responds to bus complaints.
MARSHALL, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Recycling soft plastic lures can keep fish healthier

TYLER, Texas — We recycle glass, aluminum, and newspapers so why not plastic fishing lures?. The state of Maine proposed banning the use of soft plastic lures because of environmental concerns. That got the attention of anglers and conservation groups all across the United States and in Texas. There's...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
LONGVIEW, TX
#East Texas
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson ISD prepares for start of school year

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD starts school Wednesday and has tackled security and communication concerns. The district added more security measures in place such as a new guard stand and patrol officer for the high school.  “We have at our larger campus like at the high school… there’s a guard shack and that’s actually staffed […]
HENDERSON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August

Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler in need of school crossing guards

With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Winnsboro to enter stage 2 of water restrictions

WINNSBORO, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Aug. 2, 2022. The City of Winnsboro will enter a stage two water restriction due to drought conditions. The city's police department shared the following main water restrictions:. Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose end sprinklers or automatic sprinklers shall...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX

