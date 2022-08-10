ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, MN

hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer Opens in Spicer, Minnesota

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer has opened its doors in Spicer, Minnesota. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer will provide guests with an experience they can count on, and the amenities today's travelers have come to expect. SureStay's service promise reflects the brand and the hotel's commitment to providing quality service and value to its guests.
SPICER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Are You Pink Boots? Missed Connection At FireFest In Cold Spring

Maybe it was the weather, the drinks, perhaps the music took over? Or maybe...MAYBE...it was ill-timed fate for two destined lovers, passing like ships in the night, unaware of what was waiting for them just a few steps away. I love looking at the missed connections on Craigslist, and one from FireFest stood out. Maybe we can connect these two and see if there really was something there, or perhaps it was simply a moment in time.
COLD SPRING, MN
CBS Minnesota

With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
FRIDLEY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
klfdradio.com

New Miss Cokato Crowned

Lora Mayfield was crowned as the new Miss Cokato on Tuesday night during the Cokato Corn Carnival pageant. Kate Jenkins was crowned as Princess. Located in Litchfield, MN we deliver the latest in local News, Sports, Weather, Obituaries & More! Tune in to AM 1410 or FM 95.9 for morning updates on the go, listen to our afternoon programs to keep you informed all day long, or join us weekends for our prayer service broadcasts.
LITCHFIELD, MN
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Benton Co. History: Poor Clares in Sauk Rapids Nearly 100 Years

SAUK RAPIDS -- For nearly 100 years now a group of nuns have led a very quiet simple life on a hill in the middle of Sauk Rapids. Back around 1923, the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud offered land in Sauk Rapids by the original Sacred Heart Parish for the Poor Clares Monastery. The building was blessed by the Bishop in 1926.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Food Banks Express Concern to Congress

MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
MONTICELLO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
