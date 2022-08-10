Throw on some light layers and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Friday. We'll have plenty of sunshine and modestly warmer temperatures across northern California today. Our weather pattern will be driven by high pressure building west into northern California from the east, and an area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast today. We'll have very similar conditions to Thursday through your Friday, but are starting out a few degrees warmer Friday morning. Valley areas have dipped into the 60's to lower 70's overnight, while foothill areas are in the 50's to 60's and our mountain zones are in the 40's to 50's to start your Friday. Skies are clear for the start of your Friday, and we'll stay sunny through the entire day. Winds are light and out of the northeast early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph out of the south will be possible later today across most of our region. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for areas of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties from 2pm through 9pm Friday due to locally gusty winds and low humidity values over very dry fuels. High temperatures are projected to be around as warm or a degree warmer than Thursday today. Valley areas will range from the mid 90's to around 100 degrees, while foothill and Sierra locations range from the upper 70's to lower 90's, and the Northern Mountains range from the upper 80's to mid 90's. The lower humidity will be a concern for our fire danger, but it's staying in the moderate range for our region today.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO