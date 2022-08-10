Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warm Friday, but dangerous heat is ahead
Throw on some light layers and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Friday. We'll have plenty of sunshine and modestly warmer temperatures across northern California today. Our weather pattern will be driven by high pressure building west into northern California from the east, and an area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast today. We'll have very similar conditions to Thursday through your Friday, but are starting out a few degrees warmer Friday morning. Valley areas have dipped into the 60's to lower 70's overnight, while foothill areas are in the 50's to 60's and our mountain zones are in the 40's to 50's to start your Friday. Skies are clear for the start of your Friday, and we'll stay sunny through the entire day. Winds are light and out of the northeast early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph out of the south will be possible later today across most of our region. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for areas of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties from 2pm through 9pm Friday due to locally gusty winds and low humidity values over very dry fuels. High temperatures are projected to be around as warm or a degree warmer than Thursday today. Valley areas will range from the mid 90's to around 100 degrees, while foothill and Sierra locations range from the upper 70's to lower 90's, and the Northern Mountains range from the upper 80's to mid 90's. The lower humidity will be a concern for our fire danger, but it's staying in the moderate range for our region today.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Highs Rose Thursday, And Much Hotter Weather Will Return
Another day of beautiful weather for northern California Thursday with slightly below average highs and sun. A warming trend has begun with hotter days yet to come. Showers and thunderstorms are possible next week, too. Our overall weather pattern hasn't changed very much since earlier in the week with a trough offshore and a ridge to our east. We're losing the monsoonal moisture for now, so we will have a clearing of our sky tonight and Friday. Gusty wind in Siskiyou and Modoc counties will keep the Red Flag Warnings in effect there through Friday evening. Tonight will be clear and quiet with lows from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley. Friday will be sunny and hotter with highs from the lower 80s to the upper 90s.
actionnewsnow.com
Wednesday, August 10th Fire Danger Forecast
Cooler temperatures and lighter winds are great news for our fire danger across northern California Wednesday. The concern will be our low humidity over dry fuels, and locally gusty winds close to the Oregon border today. Fire danger will drop in the moderate range for most of our region today.
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s recorded earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crews responding to report of smoke southeast of Mount Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to a report of smoke southeast of Mount Shasta. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is near Road 31 and is reported to be about 1/10th of an acre. Crews are calling it the Clear Fire. This is a developing story. Action...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — At least 38 people have died in the flooding in Kentucky that started at the end of July after 8-10.5" of rain fell in only 48 hours. Since then, people from all over the country have responded to the disaster, including Roseville's Fire Chief. For the...
Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
activenorcal.com
Video of Tahoe Cubs Playing in a Pond is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
The bear populations of Lake Tahoe are something of legend. Seeing a bear in the Tahoe Basin isn’t a rare experience. In fact, communities in the region have difficulty managing human-bear conflicts. But Tahoe bear policies aside, one thing you can’t argue about is how magnificent these animals are....
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies locate man unaccounted for since McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - 6:57 p.m. UPDATE - A man has been located in Washington after being unaccounted for since the breakout of the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The unaccounted for man, Stanley Mortensen, was located alive and well in Washington State. 1:05 p.m. -...
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
Homeowners could still lose fire protection under new insurance proposal: What you need to know
More than more than 200,000 California homeowners lost their fire coverage in 2020. Will a new proposal really help?
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
Comments / 0