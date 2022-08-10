Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: A Fall preview
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The cold front has pushed south and lower humidity continues to push into the state. Add in temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and it’s a fall preview. We’ll have a few high clouds drifting into the state this afternoon, but still a beauty. Make some outdoor plans!
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers and storms linger, turning less humid by Thursday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers and storms may linger tonight and early Thursday, as a change in the weather pattern is coming. If you were looking forward to a significant drop in the humidity, that time is almost here. By Thursday afternoon, dew point temperatures will be falling in the wake of a cold front, allowing the comfort level across the Commonwealth to improve.
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Scattered storms likely into mid-week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The forecast turns much more active over the next 24 to 36 hours as a slow-moving cold front drops through town. In return, scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight with just a few spotty showers late. Otherwise, it’s warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
WTVQ
Driver runs light, causes crash into Lexington barbershop: police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a car to crash into a barbershop at the corner of West 3rd Street and North Upper Street around 6:15 Friday morning. The driver who ran the red light, who hasn’t been identified yet, struck another...
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
WTVQ
Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident. Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m....
foxlexington.com
House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
foxlexington.com
Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
kentuckytoday.com
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
foxlexington.com
Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
foxlexington.com
3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
WKYT 27
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting led to a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene was near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot was shut down while police were on scene. Police say a man was found shot on Nickwood Trail. Crews rushed...
wdrb.com
UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
