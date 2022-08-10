ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: A Fall preview

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The cold front has pushed south and lower humidity continues to push into the state. Add in temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and it’s a fall preview. We’ll have a few high clouds drifting into the state this afternoon, but still a beauty. Make some outdoor plans!
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers and storms linger, turning less humid by Thursday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers and storms may linger tonight and early Thursday, as a change in the weather pattern is coming. If you were looking forward to a significant drop in the humidity, that time is almost here. By Thursday afternoon, dew point temperatures will be falling in the wake of a cold front, allowing the comfort level across the Commonwealth to improve.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Chris Johnson’s forecast: Scattered storms likely into mid-week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The forecast turns much more active over the next 24 to 36 hours as a slow-moving cold front drops through town. In return, scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight with just a few spotty showers late. Otherwise, it’s warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.
LEXINGTON, KY
City
Lexington, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
HARRODSBURG, KY
WTVQ

Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident. Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m....
LEXINGTON, KY
#Fox
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
LEXINGTON, KY

