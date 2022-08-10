ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bubu Benjamin, a 2023 SF, will take an official visit to Wisconsin

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcces_0hBkYNyO00

According to a report from Garrett Tucker, the director of scouting for Marquee hoops, 2023 wing Bubu Benjamin has a three-day official visit scheduled with the University of Wisconsin from August 16-18.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward currently holds offers from Montana State, Northern Arizona, Lehigh, and Howard.

Unranked by reputable recruiting services, Benjamin has recently seen an uptick in his recruitment, hearing from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, Minnesota, Cal, and Utah State.

The fast-rising senior, who attends Edge School in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a good athlete that can score at all three levels. He shows good size and playmaking ability on film, with the tools to be a versatile defender.

With the recent addition of Jack Janicki as a PWO, the need for another wing isn’t an absolute must. Still, there is no denying that Benjamin would add a completely different element to this roster. I, for one, am very intrigued by his talent and versatility on both ends of the floor.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Dana Altman, Oregon Ducks recruiting Bronny James to Eugene

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program had a banner day on Friday in the recruiting world, landing a commitment from 5-star SF Mookie Cook, adding to an already impressive class that ranks in the top 10 of the nation.  That wasn’t the only exciting news on the recruiting front for Dana Altman and the Ducks, though. Later in the afternoon, a report came out from ESPN that Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James and the undisputed most popular player in the 2023 class, is considering the college route after high school, and is being recruited by the Ducks. Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Montana State
Madison, WI
Basketball
City
Howard, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Oregon’s most important non-conference games in recent Duck football history

In a matter of weeks, the Oregon Ducks are going to be traveling down to Atlanta to take on the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a game that holds more meaning this year than it would in other years, simply because Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning is less than a year removed from helping lead the Bulldogs to the promised land as their defensive coordinator. If you take the drama away from the game, though, it is still a juicy matchup that will catch the attention of the college football world. That’s something that the Ducks have been able to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football in top group for 5-star James Smith

Five-star defensive lineman James Smith is planning to play college football with five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw, who is his high school teammate. Both recruits named Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Alabama State, and Ohio State to their top six schools. Both players are highly-ranked members of the class of 2023....
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Edge School
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 19 days

The first thing that comes to mind for any Buffaloes fan who sees the number 19 is Rashaan Salaam, who was a force in the early 1990s for the University of Colorado. He achieved the highest honor in all the land when he became the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner in 1994. Salaam enrolled at CU in 1992 and would receive spot duty in his freshman season as the team relied on veterans like Lamont Warren, Kordell Stewart and the receiving duo of Michael Westbrook and Charles Johnson. Salaam’s sophomore season brought about a change in both status and number as he...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' first preseason game

A preseason loss wasn’t how the Kansas City Chiefs intended to get their 2022 campaign underway, but the hard-fought game in Chicago was far from a total waste. Several up-and-coming players stood out on both sides of the ball, and with two exhibition games left to continue improving, the team has plenty of time to get into regular season form before the games actually count.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher

Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday. Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: Spector’s strong start

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector got his first action with the Bills Saturday night in their first preseason game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft for the Bills, Spector was very active in his first appearance for the team logging a game-high ten total tackles. Spector also added a pass deflection on a nice play getting to the quarterback. It was a promising start to the season for Spector, who was seemingly all over the place, taking advantage of his first action in a Bills uniform. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Spector’s active first appearance. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558574395861262336?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/MattParrino/status/1558574001185759232?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHghttps://twitter.com/TheWanderingBuf/status/1558610087689834506?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/TheBillsGuys/status/1558594174848405504?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/CHSJacketsFB/status/1558554443326672898?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/MikeCatalana/status/1558574182467862528?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/IanMillsTV/status/1558595322045136896?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1558610147571802113?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  https://twitter.com/thadbrown7/status/1558573970647040000?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg  11
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs Depth Chart: Adding pressure to the Quarterback Focus for DL

The Hogs finished second to last in the SEC in sacks, ahead of only Vanderbilt with 25. It’s an interesting contrast to the offensive line that may have been the best in the SEC a year ago. The last time the Razorbacks finished in the top half of the conference in sacks since 2011 when they finished 5th in the conference with 29 sacks. This year’s unit loses three starters from a year ago, DT John Ridgeway, hybrid DT/DE Markell Utsey, and defensive end Tre Williams. Redshirt sophomore Taurean Carter was expected to be a starter at defensive tackle but suffered a knee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy