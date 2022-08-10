Bubu Benjamin, a 2023 SF, will take an official visit to Wisconsin

According to a report from Garrett Tucker, the director of scouting for Marquee hoops, 2023 wing Bubu Benjamin has a three-day official visit scheduled with the University of Wisconsin from August 16-18.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward currently holds offers from Montana State, Northern Arizona, Lehigh, and Howard.

Unranked by reputable recruiting services, Benjamin has recently seen an uptick in his recruitment, hearing from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, Minnesota, Cal, and Utah State.

The fast-rising senior, who attends Edge School in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a good athlete that can score at all three levels. He shows good size and playmaking ability on film, with the tools to be a versatile defender.

With the recent addition of Jack Janicki as a PWO, the need for another wing isn’t an absolute must. Still, there is no denying that Benjamin would add a completely different element to this roster. I, for one, am very intrigued by his talent and versatility on both ends of the floor.

