Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Rockers ‘Teazur’ And ‘Heather Linn’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty. “Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports...
Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14
Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
Juvenile wanted in connection to Texarkana, Ark., shooting; 1 injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Dispatchers got the call around 3:50 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting. At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15
Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
Make Plans Now for the 27th Annual ‘Ride to Remember’ – September 17
2022 brings the 27th Annual “Ride to Remember” to Texarkana. As much as it has always been a motorcycle event this year the idea is a little more like a giant “convoy”. Motorcycles, big rigs, cars, trucks, all the auto clubs… any street legal vehicles from the Arkansas Welcome Center on Hwy 71 to the Korea/Vietnam Memorial on Saturday, September 17.
TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6
The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
