Music lovers gather at third annual Dayton Funk Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The downtown Dayton Summer Music Series continued with the Dayton Funk Festival. The third annual festival is a free concert that features several live bands, along with many food and merchandise vendors. Attendees brought blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the free event. The next event...
Hundreds attend funeral service for Sarah and Kayla Anderson on Friday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mother and daughter, Sarah and Kayla Anderson, were laid to rest on Friday at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Hundreds came out to Christian Life Center in Butler Township to honor and remember their lives. The mother and daughter were two of the four victims from the quadruple homicide last Friday.
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Dayton Potato Festival features variety of potato dishes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A festival celebrating all things potatoes returned to Dayton this weekend. The second annual 'Potatoes N’ Such Dayton Potato Festival took place at Courthouse Square. Festivalgoers can expect a variety of potato dishes including smoked baked potatoes, sweet potato cake, BBQ chicken potato chip nachos,...
Fox 19
Man stabbed to death in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was fatally stabbed in Westwood Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue and found Andre Dockery, 41, with a stab wound to the torso. Dockery died at the scene, police said.
Professional tennis' biggest stars join local college players in Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Western & Southern Open is back in Mason, starting Sunday with the qualifying rounds. The tournament battled rain throughout the morning, but teams were out with dryers and squeegees to prepare the court surfaces for match play. Some of the top players in the world...
Police: 14-year-old male shot in Queensgate
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
Huber Heights 10th annual Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Community Blood Center is holding its 10th annual Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive. The blood drive, scheduled for August 27, asks the community to help relieve the late-summer blood shortage and get a chance to “Pick Your Prize”. Ed Daniel. Ed Daniel passed...
WACO museum offering weekend biplane rides
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Take the ride of a lifetime in an open cockpit WACO biplane. The WACO Air Museum at 1865 S Co Rd 25A in Troy is offering rides on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am-5 pm, weather permitting. The rides will fly over Troy and the Great...
Four people hospitalized after Darke County accident
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four people were injured after a vehicle rollover accident in Darke County on Saturday. The crash happened at about 1:43 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722, according to Darke County Sheriff's Office. Nica Wissel, 29, of Brookville, Ohio was...
Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue dog from 8-story building, fire captain says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is in the hospital after trying to rescue her dog from an 8-story building in downtown Cincinnati, according to Captain Nate Cash with the Cincinnati Fire Department. Cash says around 4 a.m., the woman was walking her dog on the rooftop of the 4th and Plum...
Westwood students to receive free backpacks and school supplies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Westwood Elementary students have a chance to get free backpacks and school supplies. Westwood Elementary will be holding an open house during which Revival Center Ministries will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood students. The open house is scheduled for Monday, August...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Gem City Black Business Bus Tour, celebrate local black-owned businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) ---The owner of Ze Dealz a thrifty boutique in West Dayton, Zontaye Richardson developed the Gem City Black Business Bus Tour to provide a platform for local black businesses in Miami Valley. “The Gem City Black Business Bus Tours are to celebrate black businesses within the gem...
PD: Woman found dead, boy injured in Blue Ash
Approximately at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Blue Ash officer Peter Bronner found an 8-year-old boy walking along Williamson Road with a severe leg injury.
Bikers deliver school supplies to children in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bikers group arrived Saturday in Dayton to deliver backpacks full of school supplies to children on Saturday. The Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered approximately 200 backpacks of school supplies to children in care at Montgomery County Children Services. This is the first time since...
Parents biggest back-to-school concerns for 2022-2023 school year
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The school year kicks off soon in the Miami Valley, and many parents have mixed feelings about it. Their biggest concerns: their children's safety and their wallets. Parents in the Miami Valley told Dayton 24/7 Now reporter Clara Faith that this school years shopping was marked...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police say that Adams Sands, 45, died after a crash happened on 100 E. 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot south on Walnut...
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
