Former President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from investigators with the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination related to the years-long civil fraud probe into his businesses.Trump appeared for a deposition in New York on Wednesday morning. In a statement posted to his social network after he arrived for questioning, Trump called New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation "a vindictive and self-serving fishing expedition" that he claims is politically motivated."Accordingly, under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the...

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO