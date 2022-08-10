Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
Pawnee Fire: No evacuation order in place, 50 percent contained
BELTON, Texas — The video above and below are segments related to other fires in the Belton area. Friday evening, several firefighters are battling a fire close to Stillhouse Hollow Lake, including Starflight and a Forest Service type 1 helicopter with water assistance, according to reports. The fire is...
Wildfire near Thrall now 100% contained
The county said ESD 10 had "minimal crews on scene monitoring this morning."
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
West Adams area residents petitioning against possible new apartment complex
TEMPLE, Texas — Some re-zoning may be happening in Temple, which would bring a new apartment complex to the West Adams Ave area. Originally, residents in the area were told once First Baptist Church sold the land where this new apartment complex might be built, it would be a senior citizen's home.
fox7austin.com
Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday. KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters quickly contain active brush fire in Lacy Lakeview, area cleared
Crews are responding to an active brush fire on Gholson Road in Lacy Lakeview. "Homes in the area may experience a loss in electricity," said police.
KTRE
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
Unidentified Temple man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
TEMPLE, Texas — Video's above and below are segments related to other Temple crime in the area. Temple police say a man was dropped off at a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Around 1:32 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of East Avenue K in...
fox44news.com
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge.
dallasexpress.com
Man’s Body Found Near Texas Army Base
An ongoing investigation seeks to unravel mysteries surrounding the discovery of a dead body near Fort Hood. On Tuesday, August 9, Members of a highway clean-up crew found the corpse along the side of I-14 while conducting work near the army base. They notified deputies from the Coryell County Sheriff’s office shortly after 10 a.m.
fox44news.com
Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier. Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz...
