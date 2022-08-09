ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County small business grant program still seeks applicants

A $25 million small business grant program is still seeking applicants for funding after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to approve over 150 applicants during its Tuesday meeting. The program, aimed at small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, offers grants of up to $27,500. “We’re making...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
uta.edu

‘This one is going to be a lawyer’

When Thelma Alanis was young, she drew pictures of herself in a courtroom. Law was her calling, and her family knew it, too. “Esta va a ser una abogada!” her father would say in Spanish. “This one is going to be a lawyer.”. That calling brought Alanis to...
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

H-E-B announces first Tarrant County store – in Mansfield

H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex. The store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas. “We are...
MANSFIELD, TX
fortworthreport.org

How public art projects in Fort Worth take shape

The seed that cultivated interest in Fort Worth’s public art program is estimated to weigh about 6 tons. This is not a literal seed, but instead a towering 39-foot-tall red, steel sculpture called “The Eagle.”. Prominent 20th century American sculptor Alexander Calder crafted The Eagle in the early...
FORT WORTH, TX
yieldpro.com

The Jacobson Company acquires brand-new 217-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth, Texas suburb for $57 million

The Jacobson Company, a leading private real estate investment and management company, has successfully completed the off-market acquisition of Atlantica at Burleson, a new Class A multifamily community comprising 217 units in the Fort Worth submarket of Burleson, Texas. “Through the unique opportunity to acquire this stand-out asset at an...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
uta.edu

‘I have never seen anyone with so much determination.’

Catarina Craig will be crossing the stage Aug. 13 at The University of Texas at Arlington’s summer commencement, but she won’t be alone. Craig, an accelerated online public health graduate, said she will feel the spirit of her husband, Mike, who died in April from a heart attack. The couple both worked for Karnes County EMS in South Texas, southeast of San Antonio.
ARLINGTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million

Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Politics
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX

