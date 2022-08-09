Read full article on original website
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fortworthreport.org
State investigation into tax consultant concludes, no evidence of violations found
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has finished its investigation into several complaints filed against tax consultant Chandler Crouch by a high-ranking Tarrant Appraisal District employee. A letter shared with Crouch’s attorney Frank Hill states that the agency did not find any evidence of violation on Crouch’s part. Hill...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County small business grant program still seeks applicants
A $25 million small business grant program is still seeking applicants for funding after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to approve over 150 applicants during its Tuesday meeting. The program, aimed at small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, offers grants of up to $27,500. “We’re making...
fortworthreport.org
‘H comes before P’: Fort Worth tackles confusion over panhandling reports
Beverly Feirtag has lived in the north Fort Worth Park Glen neighborhood for 14 years. A few years ago, the problem of panhandling started to crop up with increasing frequency in the area, she said. “It’s morning to evening, on every single corner,” she said. Feirtag initially reported...
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
uta.edu
‘This one is going to be a lawyer’
When Thelma Alanis was young, she drew pictures of herself in a courtroom. Law was her calling, and her family knew it, too. “Esta va a ser una abogada!” her father would say in Spanish. “This one is going to be a lawyer.”. That calling brought Alanis to...
fortworthreport.org
H-E-B announces first Tarrant County store – in Mansfield
H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex. The store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas. “We are...
fortworthreport.org
How public art projects in Fort Worth take shape
The seed that cultivated interest in Fort Worth’s public art program is estimated to weigh about 6 tons. This is not a literal seed, but instead a towering 39-foot-tall red, steel sculpture called “The Eagle.”. Prominent 20th century American sculptor Alexander Calder crafted The Eagle in the early...
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
fortworthreport.org
Industrial facility won’t be built near southeast Fort Worth elementary school after council vote
Residents opposed to plans for an industrial facility across the street from a southeast Fort Worth elementary school got their wish Aug. 9, with City Council members voting to deny the proposal with prejudice. The vote means Leon Capital Group, which sought to rezone the property on 5100 Parker Henderson...
yieldpro.com
The Jacobson Company acquires brand-new 217-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth, Texas suburb for $57 million
The Jacobson Company, a leading private real estate investment and management company, has successfully completed the off-market acquisition of Atlantica at Burleson, a new Class A multifamily community comprising 217 units in the Fort Worth submarket of Burleson, Texas. “Through the unique opportunity to acquire this stand-out asset at an...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
uta.edu
‘I have never seen anyone with so much determination.’
Catarina Craig will be crossing the stage Aug. 13 at The University of Texas at Arlington’s summer commencement, but she won’t be alone. Craig, an accelerated online public health graduate, said she will feel the spirit of her husband, Mike, who died in April from a heart attack. The couple both worked for Karnes County EMS in South Texas, southeast of San Antonio.
RJ Construction files for bankruptcy amid legal fight with Arlington ISD, customers claim they're out thousands of dollars
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week as its owner continued to fight Arlington ISD over payment for helping repair Sam Houston High School, which was damaged when the campus' pipes burst during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Dozens of customers...
luxury-houses.net
Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million
Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
