‘$25 per haircut, it’s a lot’: Riverside barbershop clips hair for free in back-to-school event

Read full article on original website
Related
fortworthreport.org
‘She is truly always watching’: Attentive golden retriever wins Dandy Dog photo contest
Watchful and attentive, 22-month-old Skye won July’s Dandy Dog photo contest. After seeing the winner of the Cute Cat photo contest, dog owner Miki Gabbard thought it’d be a fun idea to enter her golden retriever. While Gabbard describes Skye as a “regular dog” because she does not have many talents, the retriever is quite adept at not missing a thing.
Vintage clothes, music, art & more showcased at DFW Vintage Swap Meet Saturday
Vintage is in and out of fashion as the years come and go but nowadays vintage is atop of the fashion world. The older the better they say and that rings truer than true at the DFW Vintage Swap Meet as it celebrates its fifth year on Saturday.
The Best Feature of This Benbrook Modern Farmhouse? A Private Pond
Y’ALL! (with an extra-long ‘aaaaalllll because this house is in the country a little bit, but it’s classy country like Dolly Parton.) But even though it’s in the country, this house is grand and beautiful and offers every modern convenience. Completed in 2020, this place still has that new home feel. I can, and will, go on and on about the incredible open concept, the wall of windows that bring the most incredible views indoors, and even the massive primary closet that connects to the laundry room, which is like the feature of the day.
WFAA
Close friends chase dream of opening a restaurant serving 'big food' in Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas — When the light turns on, there's hardly a delay. Customers flock through the doors of The Colossal Sandwich Shop. Terry Duncan and Jonathan Merrill are living their childhood dream. "I can remember, to this day, I was sitting in Mr. Henry, his class and it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
fwtx.com
Casa Rita on Track to Be New Happy Hour Favorite
The standout pink building of Casa Rita Margaritas, nestled on North Fort Worth’s Main Street, is enough to catch anyone’s eye. Owner Ruben Alvarado, a lifelong Fort Worth native, had the idea of purchasing the historic Douglas building — once known for serving some of the town’s coldest brews — and giving it a modern facelift. Alvarado first got his hands on the property in Jan. 2021 and partnered with local artist Sarah Ayala to transform the iconic building into an homage to Fort Worth’s Latino legacy.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth caterer marries couple after pastor doesn't show up
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jube's Smokehouse in Fort Worth is used to catering weddings, but it is not every day they are asked to be a part of the wedding itself!. The owner of the restaurant, Patrick Joubert, said he went to deliver food for a wedding on July 25, when a bride's mother asked him a question.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
Animal shelters in Fort Worth offering free adoptions through end of August
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in North Texas and looking to give a furry friend a forever home there’s quite an opportunity available in Cow Town. Fort Worth Police say animal shelters across the city will be offering free pet adoptions through the end of the month of August. This offer is for all animals that are able to be adopted.
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Dog With An Untreatable Facial Tumor Was Rescued And Her Keepers Gave Her All The Love She Deserved
Patti Dawson, the head of the Dallas, Texas-based charity Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform, took in the sweet husky called Serenity when she was four years old after rescuing her from a shelter in San Antonio. Chondrosarcoma, a facial tumor that could not be treated, damaged Serenity’s face. His skull,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summer Doldrums? Consider this Lakefront Resort Perfect for a Staycation.
Well, thank God for a reprieve, however brief, from the monstrous, seemingly endless string of triple-digit dog days. While I don’t want to be the ant at the picnic, we aren’t even halfway through August and every year I seem to forget that cool autumn days don’t commence promptly on September 1.
luxury-houses.net
Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million
Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth pastor's life story becomes a movie
A new movie will feature the true life story of Grammy nominee and Fort Worth pastor, Marvin Sapp. It's a story about survival through faith and much more than turning away from crime as a young man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report touts these restaurants have the best french fries in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing more desirable in this world to go with your burger, steak, chicken, or any protein imaginable than the humble yet oh so incredibly delicious french fries!. Whatever cut you like is your choice but why not try out some julienne cut fries...
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
Comments / 0