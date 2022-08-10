‘$25 per haircut, it’s a lot’: Riverside barbershop clips hair for free in back-to-school event

Y’ALL! (with an extra-long ‘aaaaalllll because this house is in the country a little bit, but it’s classy country like Dolly Parton.) But even though it’s in the country, this house is grand and beautiful and offers every modern convenience. Completed in 2020, this place still has that new home feel. I can, and will, go on and on about the incredible open concept, the wall of windows that bring the most incredible views indoors, and even the massive primary closet that connects to the laundry room, which is like the feature of the day.

BENBROOK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO