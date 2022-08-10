ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman kept out Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run on Wednesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the day game after a night game. Oneil Cruz will replace Newman at shortstop and hit cleanup while Ben Gamel moves into the leadoff and designated hitter roles.
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong kept out of Milwaukee matinee Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Luis Urias will move to second base while Mike Brosseau starts on the hot corner and hits out of the cleanup spot.
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks explode for 7 runs in 7th inning for comeback win over Pirates

Emmanuel Rivera cost the Diamondbacks a chance to tie or maybe even win Wednesday night's game with a mental lapse on the basepaths late in the game. Thursday, he atoned for that by delivering the day's clutch hit, a one-out, two-run double  past third base to drive in two runs and break a 3-3 tie.  The double was part of a seven-run seventh inning that lifted the Diamondbacks to a 9-3 win and a series victory over the...
FOX Sports

Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to stop home slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (10-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +221; over/under is 7...
