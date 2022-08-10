Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
CBS Sports
MLB investigating why Pirates' Rodolfo Castro had cell phone in pocket during game, per report
Modern technology has allowed people to take their phones, as well as the power of the internet, with them anywhere they go. Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro took his around the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and he violated MLB rules by doing so. In the...
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s...
Video: Cardinals prospect hits extremely rare ‘home run cycle’
St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Chandler Redmond made history on Wednesday with a performance that has yet to be accomplished in the major leagues. While a standard cycle in baseball occurs when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game, Redmond took that feat to a whole other level.
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman kept out Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run on Wednesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the day game after a night game. Oneil Cruz will replace Newman at shortstop and hit cleanup while Ben Gamel moves into the leadoff and designated hitter roles.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong kept out of Milwaukee matinee Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Luis Urias will move to second base while Mike Brosseau starts on the hot corner and hits out of the cleanup spot.
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
Diamondbacks explode for 7 runs in 7th inning for comeback win over Pirates
Emmanuel Rivera cost the Diamondbacks a chance to tie or maybe even win Wednesday night's game with a mental lapse on the basepaths late in the game. Thursday, he atoned for that by delivering the day's clutch hit, a one-out, two-run double past third base to drive in two runs and break a 3-3 tie. The double was part of a seven-run seventh inning that lifted the Diamondbacks to a 9-3 win and a series victory over the...
FOX Sports
Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to stop home slide
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (10-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +221; over/under is 7...
Dodgers rally past Twins to run their winning streak to 10
The Dodgers rallied to sweep the Minnesota Twins with a 8-5 win and extend their win streak to 10 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
