This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month
The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
Fox 59
Black Cat Bakery first 100% vegan bakery in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis. Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!. You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every...
Fox 59
Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars
On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey
Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
Fox 59
Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb
INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
Fox 59
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
readthereporter.com
They’re dancing . . . dancing in the street!
Last weekend, the annual Noblesville Street Dance had people – you guessed it – dancing in the streets. As you can see above, the event organized by our friends at Noblesville Main Street was wildly successful. The Street Dance immediately followed the annual Art Fair on the Square. Main Street, the organization behind the Noblesville Farmers Market, is currently gearing up for the Chocolate Trail as well as Music & All That Jazz. Keep reading The Reporter for more details. You can also find out more at NoblesvilleMainStreet.org/events.
Fox 59
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair
INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
Fox 59
Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience
ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
Fox 59
Mustard donuts? Yeah, they’re a thing…
INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?. Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard. The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat. French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
Fox 59
Breweries talk Hops and Coaster Drops 2022 event at Indiana Beach
INDIANAPOLIS- if you love roller coasters, wine and craft beer, Indiana Beach is the place to be on saturday, September 10th. That’s when the amusement park will host the second annual “Hops and Coaster Drops” Festival. More than 100 breweries, wineries and distilleries are expected to take...
Fox 59
Trending drink recipes you can make at home
INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Fox 59
Local farm food fest at Needler’s! You don’t want to miss it
Thinking of shopping local this weekend? Needler’s is hosting a Local Farm Food fest with central Indiana’s best farm foods. Check it out!. Happy one year anniversary to Needler’s Fresh Market Carmel! And happy birthday to Ryan!
Fox 59
Puppies & ponies coming together for upcoming charity event
INDIANAPOLIS – An upcoming charity polo match is bringing together puppies and ponies for a great cause!. Bailee Reynolds from Morning Dove and Brynee Johnson from Indiana Canine Assistant Network talked about the event, Polo @ Sunset that’s happening this Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Hall Polo Club. Admission is $40.
Fox 59
Creative and healthy school lunch ideas
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli
A local deli is bringing New York flavor to Indianapolis, and we want you to try it out for half off!. Check out New York Gourmet Deli on Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli, where you can get a $50 gift card for only $25. Click the link...
Fox 59
New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
