ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Karen Demands To See Black Man’s Lease After Falsely Accusing Him Of Burglary…Of His Own Home

By Zack Linly
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmzJB_0hBkNZvZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngdDg_0hBkNZvZ00

Source: Moelyn Photos / Getty

M aybe there needs to be a vaccine in development for white people who are deathly allergic to minding their own business.

In the last week alone, we have reported on a white man who confronted and attacked a Black woman for *checks notes* walking in the middle of an alley and NFL legend Terrell Owens recording a white woman who called the police on him because he confronted her after she shouted at him about the way he was driving. (That woman literally told him he was wrong for being “a Black man approaching a white woman.) Hell, right now, three white men are sitting in cells after getting life sentences plus fed time because they chose to lynch Ahmaud Arbery when they could have just stayed their Klan-ish a**** home.

The truth is, it isn’t just racism that motivates these Karens and Ken-tlemen to call cops and play vigilante —it’s also about white people’s caucasian urge to assume they are in charge wherever they might be.

A video recently posted to Reddit has gone viral and it shows yet another Karen calling cops on a Black man because he wouldn’t yield to her non-authority. (Let’s call her Seattle Karen.)

A Warm Seattle Welcome from Seattle

According to KOMO News, this one took place in Seattle and the video begins with a white woman hanging out of her Bargain Basement Dukes of Hazzard car while she’s on the phone with 911 reporting a Black man committing the heinous crime of *checks notes again* standing in front of a home he’s renting.

“If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the Karen in Charge actress told the Black man, identified as Dayson Barnes, and another man.

The men responded to the request the same way I would have and the same way any Black person confronted by a fake Karan Kop should: I AIN’T GOT TO SHOW YOU SH**!.

Seriously, who TF does this lady think she is to be asking to see anyone’s legal documents? She ain’t the police. She ain’t the property owner. She ain’t a tenant. She is literally just a random Karen in a random Karem-mobile randomly stopping in a futile attempt to turn her delusions of authority into reality —likely based on her racist assumption that a Black man was doing something illegal just by existing.

From KOKO News:

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barnes said a woman he recognized from down the street drove by his house as he was standing in the backyard. Barnes and his partner had moved into the home about three weeks ago, and said other neighbors noticed their U-Haul truck.

Barnes said he and the woman waved to each other, “as a normal neighbor would,” but she came back and parked in front of the house.

Barnes said that when he approached her to ask if she needed something, the woman said she knew who lived in the home and accused him of not being a resident there. The woman told him he shouldn’t be at the property, and called 911, he said.

Barnes then went into the house to retrieve his phone to film the interaction, and to tell his partner about the dispute, he said. Barnes said the woman’s demeanor changed when she saw his partner, who is white.

“I’m a Black man, and me being out there alone and for me to go inside to get my white boyfriend, she felt she was in the wrong I guess and that there was a misunderstanding,” Barnes said Friday. “I did get the sense of her trying to save face for herself and brush it under the rug.”

Whaaaah? The withe woman saw that she called the cops on a white man too and realized she may have abused her Karen powers? You. don’t. Say.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers arrived on the scene in response “to reports of a potential residential burglary,” and of course, the white woman denied racism had anything to do with it.

“Dispatch advised responding deputies that the caller said that it was a misunderstanding however now a verbal disturbance had ensued,” said spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck.

n the video, Barnes’ partner can be heard saying the woman called the cops because “she saw a Black man walk in the house.” The woman can be heard responding, “Oh my gosh this has nothing to do with race.”

But Barnes wasn’t about to allow this white woman to play around in his face and he said, “It was obviously a race thing.”

“I was wearing a hoodie because it’s cold that morning, a black hoodie, and she thought I shouldn’t be there, I was stealing from the house,” he continued.

So the deputies looked at Barnes’ ID and ultimately left without filing a report. So, Seattle Karen still got to violate a Black man’s right not to show his defacto freedom papers without probable cause via the actual authorities.

I hate it here.

SEE ALSO:

‘You’re A Black Man Approaching A White Woman’: Terrell Owens Live Streams Altercation With Racist ‘Karen’

‘I Was A Slave’: Video Shows Unhinged ‘Karen’ Arrested After Harassing NBA Star Norman Powell

The post Seattle Karen Demands To See Black Man’s Lease After Falsely Accusing Him Of Burglary…Of His Own Home appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 60

Cogito
2d ago

There are few negative consequences for this behavior being reported so, I assume there is little. Consequently, more of it is likely to take place.

Reply(1)
26
Guest
2d ago

That Karen moved to Seattle bring her profiling bias with her. No self respecting person born in Seattle would buy a red Camaro! She is not from Seattle.

Reply(1)
18
Truth#01
2d ago

I'm white and i want to see your lease agreement KAREN,Do you belong their,show me proof evidence that YOU belong their.

Reply(5)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Seattle Police#White People#American Football#Seattle Welcome#Komo News
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

It’s About Damn Time! Courtney Clenney Charged With Killing Christian Obumseli

In April, police officers arrested Courtney Clenney, an Instagram influencer, after being accused of fatally stabbing her estranged Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their trendy Miami apartment. However, Clenney was released after claiming self-defense. After reopening the investigation, police have charged her with Obunseli’s murder, The New York Post reported....
MIAMI, FL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy