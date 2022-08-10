Read full article on original website
Streaking Mets just keep on rolling: 'We're a dangerous team'
The red-hot Mets won their fifth in a row on Wednesday, their eighth in their last 10 games, and are now 14-4 in the second half of the season.
Yankees keeping Jonathan Loaisiga, optioning Ron Marinaccio looks worse every day
Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.
Boomer says upcoming series against Phillies should be 'Mets heaven'
Given the pitching probables for their upcoming series against the Phillies, Boomer says Mets fans should be in heaven when the two red-hot teams clash.
More than 3.1 million TV viewers for ‘Field of Dreams’ game
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, about half of the audience for the 2021 game. The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night at a throwback...
Astros take on the Rangers with series tied 1-1
Texas Rangers (49-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-41, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -319, Rangers +255; over/under is 8 runs.
Fried to concussion IL after fall vs. Mets
The Braves have placed left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury stems from a play in Fried’s last start on Aug. 6 against the Mets, when the Braves’ ace awkwardly fell and hit his head on the ground while trying to throw home in the third inning. Fried stayed in the game and finished six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, but he has been dealing with concussion-like symptoms since.
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Cameron Maybin goes viral for suggestive remark during Yankees broadcast
Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft. During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’...
Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games after testing positive for perfomance-enhancing substance
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Tatis has not played yet this season for the Padres after fracturing his wrist in a motorcycle accident.
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Phillies (62-49) and New York Mets (73-39) meet Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET to open a 3-game NL East series at Citi Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Phillies at Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: New York leads 9-3. The...
Joe Benigno doesn't want Mets to pay Jacob deGrom, wants Aaron Judge instead
Joe Benigno is back on the FAN, and he came out swinging, saying the Mets should splurge for Aaron Judge and not pay Jacob deGrom this offseason.
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
