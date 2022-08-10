ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Another hot and dry pattern takes hold

By Ronelle Williams
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

Our hot and dry pattern continues today. Highs will not have any trouble heating up into the 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Enjoy a cool, comfy, quiet morning before we return to the summertime heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gp9GD_0hBkMX7u00

Even though many of us will stay dry today a shower or storm cannot be ruled out to the southwest later this afternoon and into the early part of the evening. Severe weather is not expected but it is worth keeping an eye to the sky if you live in far Southwest Kansas or along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHiYJ_0hBkMX7u00

The rest of the week will be completely dry as high pressure keeps a tight grip on the region and blocks any moisture from reaching the Sunflower State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TANP_0hBkMX7u00

It is also this area of high pressure that will act as a heat dome and keep the heat building through the rest of the work week and over the weekend. We will gradually get closer to 100s and will likely make it back to high heat by the end of the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqpnP_0hBkMX7u00

We are starting to see some hints of changes beyond the next seven days. A front looks to move in by Tuesday and will begin to cool the area back down north to south. The potential for moisture looks hopeful too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzJMp_0hBkMX7u00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

