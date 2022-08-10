The Breakfast Club Reacts To Angela Yee's Big Announcement!

Last night the world was shaken up by one tweet! The Breakfast Club started trending in the USA from Angela Yee's tweet, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over”. Rumors began to swirl about the show’s status and what the tweet meant.

Once 6 am hit, Dj Envy and Charlamagne Tha God began asking on air what did Angela’s tweet mean? The Trio began receiving a flood of calls in from fans addressing the is the show actually over! A fan shares how much they are going to miss the show and Yee responds, “We’ll miss talking to you every morning”. It’s safe to say Yee’s tweet has shook the room. As the morning progressed Anglea Yee finally shared the news and announced she'll be branching off with her own show! Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” The program, will air on middays and will launch in Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1 .

“Way Up with Angela Yee” will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air -- from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring and will include celebrity interviews and special guests.

The Breakfast Club is in fact not going anywhere and Angela will remain on the show until her show starts!

Follow IG: @ BreakfastClubAm

Facebook: @breakfastclubam

Twitter: @ breakfastclubam

TikTok: @ breakfastclubam