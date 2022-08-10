Quantifying failure events of oil and gas pipelines in real- or near-real-time facilitates a faster and more appropriate response plan. Developing aÂ data-driven pipeline failure assessment model, however, faces a major challenge; failure history, in the form of incident reports, suffers from limited and missing information, making it difficult to incorporate a persistent input configuration to a supervised machineÂ learning model. The literature falls short on the development of appropriate solutions to utilize incomplete databases and incident reports in the pipeline failure problem. This work proposes a semi-supervised machineÂ learning framework which mines existing oil and gas pipelineÂ failure databases. The proposedÂ cluster-impute-classify (CIC) approach maps a relevant subset of the failure databases through which missing information in the incident report is reconstructed. A classifier is then trained on the fly to learn the functional relationship between the descriptors from a diverse feature set. The proposed approach, presented within an ensemble learning architecture, is easily scalable to various pipeline failure databases. The results show up to 91% detection accuracy and stable generalization ability against increased rate of missing information.

