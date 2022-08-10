Read full article on original website
Related
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
Satellite data find landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere, a study suggests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aquahara, a German Solar Atmospheric Water Startup, Achieves a Product Development Milestone on Its Journey Towards Reaching Water Costs of 40 USD Per 1000 Gallons.
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Today, Aquahara Technology GmbH from Gilching near Munich, Germany, announced the initial test results of its pilot system using a liquid absorber and solar thermal energy to extract drinking water from air humidity near Marrakech in Morocco. With temperatures around 40 °C and air humidity as low as 25 % during the day, the system can produce 200 liters (50 gallons) of water per day, using 100 square meters (around 1000 square ft) of solar collectors. This means an Aquahara system offers an alternative water supply for millions of house owners who face the challenge of private water wells running dry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005216/en/ System components of Aquahara’s solar atmospheric water generator (Photo: Business Wire)
Reclaiming rare earth elements could clean up Pennsylvania acid mine drainage
(The Center Square) – Rare earth elements can be crucial for national security and economic production – and producing them may also provide an environmental boom in certain cases. A House Republican Policy Committee hearing on Pennsylvania’s “Emerging Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Industry” focused on America’s...
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
rigzone.com
457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Reducing Air Pollution Can Actually Increase Ozone Pollution and Worsen Health
Researchers at the University of York have figured out why lowering particle pollution in certain developing nations causes an increase in surface ozone pollution, which has detrimental effects on human health, ecosystems, and agriculture. Researchers at the University of York have figured out why, in certain growing countries, lowering particle...
Methane emissions from U.S. shallow offshore platforms exceed those on land, study finds
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Measurements of methane emissions from shallow water oil and gas platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico found they were substantially higher than those from drilling on land, according to research published on Thursday.
How a Massachusetts Power Plant Illustrates America's Fraught Shift to Green Energy
Under a hot July sun, President Joe Biden gazed out over the former home of one of America's largest coal-burning power plants to declare a new "frontier" in the fight against climate change. Actually, it's just the latest twist in federal policy regarding how Americans get their electricity. One that...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Great carbon expectations
The next time you buy a product, look at its label. It may include a claim of carbon neutrality. Such a declaration doesn’t just signify the company is trying to be a good environmental steward. It also indicates the firm believes it can increase the product’s value through a carbon-neutral claim.
Nature.com
Semi-supervised learning framework for oil and gas pipeline failure detection
Quantifying failure events of oil and gas pipelines in real- or near-real-time facilitates a faster and more appropriate response plan. Developing aÂ data-driven pipeline failure assessment model, however, faces a major challenge; failure history, in the form of incident reports, suffers from limited and missing information, making it difficult to incorporate a persistent input configuration to a supervised machineÂ learning model. The literature falls short on the development of appropriate solutions to utilize incomplete databases and incident reports in the pipeline failure problem. This work proposes a semi-supervised machineÂ learning framework which mines existing oil and gas pipelineÂ failure databases. The proposedÂ cluster-impute-classify (CIC) approach maps a relevant subset of the failure databases through which missing information in the incident report is reconstructed. A classifier is then trained on the fly to learn the functional relationship between the descriptors from a diverse feature set. The proposed approach, presented within an ensemble learning architecture, is easily scalable to various pipeline failure databases. The results show up to 91% detection accuracy and stable generalization ability against increased rate of missing information.
Phys.org
Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework
The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
biztoc.com
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
The global problem of an over-abundance of CO2 in the atmosphere is ongoing, and a huge area that needs to be addressed, given the amount pumped out by industry. It’s hoped that if carbon dioxide could be converted at the point of emission, we could deal with the climate crisis a lot faster and create […]
Phys.org
Traces of 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are still detectable in 2020
Small amounts of highly weathered oil residues from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster were still present in the surroundings ten years later, shows a new report. Crude oil is a complex mixture with many components that undergo chemical reactions in the environment. These transformed chemicals, as well as longer persisting oil products, can impact local ecosystems and a better understanding of the fates of these molecules can help future cleanup efforts.
insideevs.com
Latest Union Of Concerned Scientists Report: EVs Really Are Cleaner
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS・
Phys.org
Green hydrogen: Nanostructured nickel silicide shines as a catalyst
Electrolysis might be a familiar concept from chemistry lessons in school: Two electrodes are immersed in water and put under voltage. This voltage causes water molecules to break down into their components, and gas bubbles rise at the electrodes: Oxygen gas forms at the anode, while hydrogen bubbles form at the cathode. Electrolysis could produce hydrogen in a CO2-neutral way—as long as the required electricity is generated by fossil free energy forms such as sun or wind.
Comments / 0