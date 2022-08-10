ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Phys.org

Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs

Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Aquahara, a German Solar Atmospheric Water Startup, Achieves a Product Development Milestone on Its Journey Towards Reaching Water Costs of 40 USD Per 1000 Gallons.

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Today, Aquahara Technology GmbH from Gilching near Munich, Germany, announced the initial test results of its pilot system using a liquid absorber and solar thermal energy to extract drinking water from air humidity near Marrakech in Morocco. With temperatures around 40 °C and air humidity as low as 25 % during the day, the system can produce 200 liters (50 gallons) of water per day, using 100 square meters (around 1000 square ft) of solar collectors. This means an Aquahara system offers an alternative water supply for millions of house owners who face the challenge of private water wells running dry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005216/en/ System components of Aquahara’s solar atmospheric water generator (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The New York Times

Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
scitechdaily.com

Reducing Air Pollution Can Actually Increase Ozone Pollution and Worsen Health

Researchers at the University of York have figured out why lowering particle pollution in certain developing nations causes an increase in surface ozone pollution, which has detrimental effects on human health, ecosystems, and agriculture. Researchers at the University of York have figured out why, in certain growing countries, lowering particle...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
WINCHESTER, KY
Agriculture Online

Great carbon expectations

The next time you buy a product, look at its label. It may include a claim of carbon neutrality. Such a declaration doesn’t just signify the company is trying to be a good environmental steward. It also indicates the firm believes it can increase the product’s value through a carbon-neutral claim.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Semi-supervised learning framework for oil and gas pipeline failure detection

Quantifying failure events of oil and gas pipelines in real- or near-real-time facilitates a faster and more appropriate response plan. Developing aÂ data-driven pipeline failure assessment model, however, faces a major challenge; failure history, in the form of incident reports, suffers from limited and missing information, making it difficult to incorporate a persistent input configuration to a supervised machineÂ learning model. The literature falls short on the development of appropriate solutions to utilize incomplete databases and incident reports in the pipeline failure problem. This work proposes a semi-supervised machineÂ learning framework which mines existing oil and gas pipelineÂ failure databases. The proposedÂ cluster-impute-classify (CIC) approach maps a relevant subset of the failure databases through which missing information in the incident report is reconstructed. A classifier is then trained on the fly to learn the functional relationship between the descriptors from a diverse feature set. The proposed approach, presented within an ensemble learning architecture, is easily scalable to various pipeline failure databases. The results show up to 91% detection accuracy and stable generalization ability against increased rate of missing information.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework

The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Traces of 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are still detectable in 2020

Small amounts of highly weathered oil residues from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster were still present in the surroundings ten years later, shows a new report. Crude oil is a complex mixture with many components that undergo chemical reactions in the environment. These transformed chemicals, as well as longer persisting oil products, can impact local ecosystems and a better understanding of the fates of these molecules can help future cleanup efforts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Latest Union Of Concerned Scientists Report: EVs Really Are Cleaner

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
Phys.org

Green hydrogen: Nanostructured nickel silicide shines as a catalyst

Electrolysis might be a familiar concept from chemistry lessons in school: Two electrodes are immersed in water and put under voltage. This voltage causes water molecules to break down into their components, and gas bubbles rise at the electrodes: Oxygen gas forms at the anode, while hydrogen bubbles form at the cathode. Electrolysis could produce hydrogen in a CO2-neutral way—as long as the required electricity is generated by fossil free energy forms such as sun or wind.
CHEMISTRY

