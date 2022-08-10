ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Stone Country Enterprise

City Books Say General Fund $335K Overspent

Based on the most recent financial reports available to elected officials and this newspaper, the City of Wiggins was overspent in the general fund account by nearly $336,000 as of April 2022 while boasting a trove of restricted cash in the bank. The city operates with multiple funds in a...
WIGGINS, MS
Stone Country Enterprise

WPD to Host Tourney

Officers with the Wiggins Police Department are planning a community basketball tournament next month. The tournament is scheduled at the courts behind the VFW building off East Central Avenue for September 10, starting at 10 a.m.
WIGGINS, MS

