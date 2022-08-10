Based on the most recent financial reports available to elected officials and this newspaper, the City of Wiggins was overspent in the general fund account by nearly $336,000 as of April 2022 while boasting a trove of restricted cash in the bank. The city operates with multiple funds in a...
Officers with the Wiggins Police Department are planning a community basketball tournament next month. The tournament is scheduled at the courts behind the VFW building off East Central Avenue for September 10, starting at 10 a.m.
Comments / 0