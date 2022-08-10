ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
AOL Corp

Donald Trump says he's invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York AG's deposition

Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday saying that he's invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from the New York attorney general, who's investigating his business practices. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question....
The Associated Press

Trump testimony expected soon in NY civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to be questioned under oath in the coming days in the New York attorney general’s long-running investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. The deposition could be a critical moment in the investigation of allegations that...
