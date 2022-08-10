Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump could be doubling down on his 2024 presidential bid after the FBI executed a Justice Department-issued search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home on August 8. The search was to...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Hillary Clinton mocked Trump for pleading the Fifth at his deposition, comparing it to her marathon public testimony over Benghazi in 2015
Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump for pleading the Fifth in his New York deposition Thursday. She re-posted a tweet about her 11-hour Benghazi testimony and attached a photo of her looking bored at the 2015 hearing. Trump refused to answer questions in New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Andrew Cuomo Demands Explanation for Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
Breaking with Democrat sentiment, the former New York governor warned that the move could jeopardize the legitimacy of future investigations.
Washington Examiner
Trump confirms he will sit down for deposition with 'racist' New York AG
Former President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he will sit down for a deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James's civil investigation of the Trump Organization. In a post on his Truth Social page early Wednesday morning, the former president said he was in New York City and...
SEE IT: Anti-Trump protesters gather outside NYC tower after FBI raid
Anti-Trump protesters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City in the wake of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, photos show.
'Prosecute Trump' Sign Appears Outside Trump Tower After Jan. 6 Hearing
Whether Donald Trump will be prosecuted over his role in the Capitol riot is becoming a pressing issue as the January 6 committee's hearings reveal damning information about the former president. But while it's unclear whether the House committee's investigation will actually lead to an unprecedented prosecution of the former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Donald Trump says he's invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York AG's deposition
Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday saying that he's invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from the New York attorney general, who's investigating his business practices. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question....
Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul, he confirmed in a post on his Truth Social account. Trump’s testimony comes amid a flurry of legal...
Trump ponders whether FBI ‘planted’ evidence during raid
Former President Donald Trump openly pondered Wednesday whether FBI agents planted evidence during their search of his Mar-a-Lago resort Monday.
Former President Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment in New York attorney general's civil investigation
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth during his deposition on Wednesday with the New York Attorney General's Office. The probe is part of a long-running civil investigation, which began in 2019, into his company's real estate dealings, CBS2's Naomi Ruchim reported. Trump gave a thumb's up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Trump testimony expected soon in NY civil investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to be questioned under oath in the coming days in the New York attorney general’s long-running investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. The deposition could be a critical moment in the investigation of allegations that...
Comments / 0