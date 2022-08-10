The title could double as a maxim for Kaidi Tatham’s career: Don’t Rush the Process—an encapsulation of the producer and multi-instrumentalist’s decades-long immersion in his singular proclivities. Since the mid 1990s, Tatham has been one of the central pioneers of broken beat, a style of stripped-down and bugged-out beat music forged in the furnace of the West London underground that emphasizes syncopated drumbeats and heavy basslines. He’s a former member of production collective Bugz in the Attic, and his session and remix catalog includes Slum Village, Mulatu Astatke, Marcos Valle, and Henry Wu cuts. But Tatham’s solo career has increased in velocity since he found a home on First Word Records, a company that believed in him enough to reissue 2008’s In Search of Hope—his debut solo record under his own name—a couple of years ago while also overseeing a growing series of LPs where he extends the borders of his sound.

