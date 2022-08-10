Read full article on original website
Machine Gun Kelly Slams Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Tagged Tour Bus – ‘You’re So Dumb’
Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at...
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Does His Best Kerry King Impression, Sports Huge Chains
In a video the Anthrax guitarist shared last week, Scott Ian hung some large, menacing chains from his waist in a goofy impression of Slayer guitar icon Kerry King. King is known for wearing the same type of imposing metal links onstage with Slayer before they called it a day in 2019. And the chains he hung from one side of his waist were real metal. (Though they appeared to some to resemble a comically large wallet chain.)
Jenny Lewis Cancels 2022 Indoor Concerts Due to COVID-19
Jenny Lewis is canceling a number of September concerts that were going to take place at indoor venues. Lewis is canceling the shows “[o]ut of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation,” she shared. She and her band will still play outdoor festival dates. Find Lewis’ tour schedule below.
Stereogum
First Aid Kit – “Out Of My Head”
Back in June, Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit shared their first new music in three years: “Angel.” And earlier this week, Johanna and Klara Söderberg announced plans to release their fifth studio album, Palomino, in November. It’s produced by Daniel Bengtson and is the follow-up to 2018’s Ruins. Today, the Söderberg sisters are sharing a new single from Palomino called “Out Of My Head,” which comes with a music video directed by Jason Lester.
Pitchfork London Adds Second Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is pleased to announce that more artists have been added to this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival London. Black Country, New Road and O. join the bill on Thursday night, with Julien Chang, Ekkstacy, and Hannah Jadagu added to Friday’s roster at Oslo. The festival starts on Thursday, November 9 and runs through Sunday, November 13. Tickets are still available; find those here.
Rage Against the Machine Cancels European Leg of Tour Following Zack de la Rocha Injury
European fans of the rap-metal fusion band Rage Against the Machine were disappointed to learn the band is forced to cancel the European leg of their world tour. Rage Against the Machine’s massive “Public Service Announcement” reunion tour has been a display of great tenacity on the part of Zack de la Rocha. The singer injured his leg during just the fourth song of the second show on the tour. Ever since, he’s been performing while sitting down on a road case center stage because of the cast around his lower left leg and foot.
Don’t Rush the Process
The title could double as a maxim for Kaidi Tatham’s career: Don’t Rush the Process—an encapsulation of the producer and multi-instrumentalist’s decades-long immersion in his singular proclivities. Since the mid 1990s, Tatham has been one of the central pioneers of broken beat, a style of stripped-down and bugged-out beat music forged in the furnace of the West London underground that emphasizes syncopated drumbeats and heavy basslines. He’s a former member of production collective Bugz in the Attic, and his session and remix catalog includes Slum Village, Mulatu Astatke, Marcos Valle, and Henry Wu cuts. But Tatham’s solo career has increased in velocity since he found a home on First Word Records, a company that believed in him enough to reissue 2008’s In Search of Hope—his debut solo record under his own name—a couple of years ago while also overseeing a growing series of LPs where he extends the borders of his sound.
