Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Westlake places three football players on national All-America team
The spoils keep coming for the victors. Westlake, which has won three consecutive state championships in Class 6A, placed three players on MaxPreps’ 2022 high school football preseason All-America team. Florida’s IMG Academy is the only other program in the nation to have three selections to the 54-player squad. ...
2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown
Teams around the NBA are beginning to release their preseason schedules ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season. Here is what each team has released.
NBA・
Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 71
Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Hamilton’ Fans Rush to Halt Texas Church’s “Unauthorized” Version
The musical Hamilton is likely the most successful performance of its kind. Therefore, it has many fans of the production. Those fans rushed to stop a recent “unauthorized” performance of the historical show after a Texas church put on its own version that, critics say, included homophobia. The...
Comments / 0