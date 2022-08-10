Russian Circles unveil their very first ever video. Watch Gnosis here...

Chicago post-rock trio Russian Circles have shared their very first music video for Gnosis , which you can watch in full below. Gnosis is the title track of the band's upcoming album, the follow-up to 2019's Blood Year which will be released through Sargent House on August 19.

The new video has been directed/edited by Joe Kell and is full of dark imagery driving towards the actual definition of the word 'gnosis'.

" Gnosis is a special song that has grown with us over a number of years," the band explain. "The main theme of the song was re-conceptualised so many times that it provided nearly endless arrangement options. It's rewarding to see such a minimal song idea evolve into one of our most dynamic and fully-realised songs to date.

"When discussing a concept for the video, we agreed we wanted cinematic footage of nature and humanity. Ultimately, we wanted the video to feel fresh and inspiring despite dealing with a dark theme. Similarly, we wanted to compel viewers to re-watch the video and get something new from each viewing. Somehow, editor Joe Kell masterfully made this all happen."

Russian Circles will tour Europe on a co-headline tour with Swedish prog metallers Cult Of Luna in March You can see the dates below.

Pre-order Gnosis .

(Image credit: Sargent House)

Russian Circles: Gnosis

1. Tupilak

2. Conduit

3. Gnosis

4. Vlastimil

5. Ó Braonáin

6. Betrayal

7. Bloom

Russian Circles European tour dates:

Mar 17: DEN Copenhagen Store Vega

Mar 18: GER Berlin Huxleys

Mar 19: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Mar 20: NED Utrecht Tivoli Ronda

Mar 21: BE:L Brussels AB

Mar 22: FRA Paris Olympia

Mar 23: GER Stuttgart Wizemann

Mar 24: SWI Lausanne Les Docks

Mar 25: SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska

Mar 27: AUS Vienna Arena

Mar 28: GER Munich Muffathalle

Mar 29: CZE Prague Roxy

Mar 30: POL Krakow Studio

Mar 31: POL Warsaw Progresja

