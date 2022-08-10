Read full article on original website
Related
Study finds Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo get the most EPL hate on social media
It seems that Manchester United and their most famous star, Cristiano Ronaldo, were the source of the most hateful comments
Manchester United Women Sign French Defender Aissatou Tounkara From Atletico Madrid Femenino
According to reports, Manchester United women have completed the signing of Centre-back Aissatou Tounkara, the defender came from Atletico Madrid Femenino.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
Report: Chelsea Won't Reach Barcelona's £25 Million Asking Price For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea looks to sign another forward to replace the departed Timo Werner, now the Blues look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to London but are struggling to come to an agreement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marcus Rashford Wants To Stay At Manchester United Despite PSG Interest
Manchester United and England international winger Marcus Rashford has stressed that his preference is to stay at the club this summer despite interest from French champions PSG this summer, claims a new report.
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
BBC
Sterling offers exit explanation
Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
BBC
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on New Deal for “Special Young Player” Harvey Elliott
In 19-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, Liverpool have one of the best young football players on the planet, and today they moved to remind everyone that they expect him to have a key role to play for the club moving forward. Today there is a new five-year deal for Elliott...
BBC
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor 'desperate' to reinforce Exeter squad despite good form
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says the club is still "desperate" to add new players to the squad. City have had an excellent start to their first season in League One since 2012 - beating Port Vale 4-0 last week and registering a club-record 7-0 away win at Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Bull Studios’ Global Head Bernadette McDaid Teases ‘The Real Mo Farah’ Producer’s Ambitious Plans, Upcoming Slate
Click here to read the full article. When “The Real Mo Farah,” a documentary about the Olympic gold-winning athlete, aired on the BBC in the U.K. last month, it was front page news. The feature doc, which had been kept so tightly under wraps even some of those working on it didn’t know exactly what it contained, revealed that the story Farah had repeatedly told about his upbringing – on talk shows and in his published autobiography – was a lie. In fact, his real name was Hussein Abdi Kahin and at 9 years old he was torn from his family...
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Comments / 0