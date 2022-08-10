ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marouane Fellaini
BBC

Sterling offers exit explanation

Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Everton#Belgian#French#The Premier League
BBC

Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
SOCCER
BBC

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host

Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
WORLD
France
Everton F.C.
Belgium
Premier League
Europe
Sports
Variety

Red Bull Studios’ Global Head Bernadette McDaid Teases ‘The Real Mo Farah’ Producer’s Ambitious Plans, Upcoming Slate

Click here to read the full article. When “The Real Mo Farah,” a documentary about the Olympic gold-winning athlete, aired on the BBC in the U.K. last month, it was front page news. The feature doc, which had been kept so tightly under wraps even some of those working on it didn’t know exactly what it contained, revealed that the story Farah had repeatedly told about his upbringing – on talk shows and in his published autobiography – was a lie. In fact, his real name was Hussein Abdi Kahin and at 9 years old he was torn from his family...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
PUBLIC SAFETY

