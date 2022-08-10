Mark Edward Grimes, 61, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 03, 2022. Mark was born in Wichita, KS on June 15, 1961, to Lewis C. and Doris (Fish) Grimes. He was welcomed by four older siblings – Lois I Grimes, John Michael Grimes, Gary L Grimes, and Brenda K Grimes. Mark grew up in Haysville where he developed tradesman skills including farmhand, mechanic, hunter/fisherman, electrician, and all-around handyman. Acknowledging that education was important, he would say he learned the most from on-the-job training and trying new things. After graduating Haysville Campus High School in 1979, Mark had a successful career as a skilled electrician working in Wichita for Belford Electric, Valassis and Spirit AeroSystems. During his career he made and cherished many lifelong friends. Mark retired from Spirit in 2019, but stayed busy spending time with family and friends, working in his shop building various contraptions and being the ‘go to’ man by talking family and friends through home projects…and he never missed an opportunity to go fishing. After marrying on Mar 05, 1988, Mark moved to Valley Center, KS where he and wife Robin (Menzie) spent 23 years devoted to their daughters, Kate and Kacie. His days were spent with work, school and church activities, kids sports, trips to the lake, teaching his children life lessons and to love Christ, hunting, obsessing over John Deere tractors, competing in tractor pulls, and of course…fishing. After Robin’s passing in 2012, Mark devoted his time to his children, his work and the Lord. In 2013, he met his current wife, Kathy (Jones) and the two were married Jun 13, 2015. Mark welcomed to his family 2 new daughters, Jessica and Damen, and a ‘closer than a brother’ brother-in-law, Jeff Jones. Together, Mark and Kat shared 11 grandchildren. Mark lived out the last 7 years of his life in El Dorado, KS, where they purchased a home near the lake……for easy access to fishing. Mark was a man who lived with excitement and loved exceedingly. He lived his life with God given purpose, helping neighbors, friends, or anyone in need. But the greatest love in life was by far his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He never missed an opportunity, or failed to create one, where he could ask a stranger “do you know Jesus?” He openly shared his story of salvation, and his tremendous faith was a blessing to so many others. He was a prayer warrior, a seed planter, an avid Bible reader, a follower of God’s Word; and he knew exactly where his home would be when his work on earth was done. If Mark could ask just two questions now – he would ask “Do you know Jesus Christ?” and “Do you want to go fishing?” He is greatly missed by all those who know and love him. His pain and suffering have ended, and he is in the arms of the Lord forever. 2 Corinthians 5:1 – For we know that if our earthly house, this tent, is.

