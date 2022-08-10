Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Colorado Law Now Protects Vehicle Owners From Surprise Towing
Having your car unexpectedly towed in Colorado is the absolute worst, but that's now a thing of the past. Thanks to HB22-1314, new Colorado law took effect on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that protects vehicle owners from nonconsensual towing without a 24-hour notice. New Towing "Bill of Rights" in Colorado.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
These Are Grand Junction Colorado’s Favorite Pieces of Technology
Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction, Colorado has chosen to embrace technology to the same degree as the Amish. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite piece of technology that you own?" It might have been better to ask "What's your least favorite piece of technology." Here's what you had to say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
A Easy Guide to All 26 of Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways
It's the best time of year for Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. Why? Cause it's the time of year you can actually enjoy them safely. The state of Colorado is home to a couple of dozen byways. They are some of the prettiest miles you will ever put on your vehicle. The guide below will take you through all of the most beautiful roads in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
Cold case: What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Moffat County Sheriff's Office are searching for Marie Blee who went missing on Nov. 21,1979.
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear cooling off reminds Coloradans to be bear aware
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A bear in La Plata County cooled off from the heat by taking a nice dip in the river. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Friday that shows a bear swimming across a river. It was taken by the District Wildlife Manager, southeast of Durango earlier this week. […]
Colorado gets two new search and rescue helicopters
AURORA, Colo. — A new bird recently joined the flock of the Colorado Army National Guard at Buckley Space Force Base. “It’s been here a week," said Col. William Gentle, showing off the shiny aircraft inside a hangar. “It even has the new helicopter smell.”. The UH-72B...
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now
A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
Supply Chain Delays Creating More Issues for Colorado, Study Says
Christmas in Colorado could be rough this year — and no, we're not talking about the upcoming winter weather. We're talking about the gifts. Unfortunately, Santa might have a hard time fulfilling everyone's wish lists. How Colorado's Supply Chain Issues Could Affect Your Christmas. According to a new study...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0