ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man

There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
K99

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A Easy Guide to All 26 of Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways

It's the best time of year for Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. Why? Cause it's the time of year you can actually enjoy them safely. The state of Colorado is home to a couple of dozen byways. They are some of the prettiest miles you will ever put on your vehicle. The guide below will take you through all of the most beautiful roads in the state.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Make No Sense#What You Need#Horse
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Bear cooling off reminds Coloradans to be bear aware

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A bear in La Plata County cooled off from the heat by taking a nice dip in the river. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Friday that shows a bear swimming across a river. It was taken by the District Wildlife Manager, southeast of Durango earlier this week. […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado gets two new search and rescue helicopters

AURORA, Colo. — A new bird recently joined the flock of the Colorado Army National Guard at Buckley Space Force Base. “It’s been here a week," said Col. William Gentle, showing off the shiny aircraft inside a hangar. “It even has the new helicopter smell.”. The UH-72B...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now

A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy